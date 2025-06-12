Between The Buried And Me announce new record deal, new album and share new single

US prog rock quartet Between The Bureid And Me have announced they've signed a brand new record deal with prog specialist label InsideOut Music and will release their brand new album, The Blue Nowhere, on September 12.

The band, now Tommy Rogers (vocals/keys), Paul Waggoner (guitars), Dan Briggs (bass/keys), and Blake Richardson (drums), have also shared a video for the first music from the upcoming album, the eight-minute Things We Tell Ourselves In The Dark. The new album's extensive use of a string and horn section indicates the diversity of the band's new material.

“It’s one of the rare songs I started around the bass and that foundational funky idea, while also maintaining a pretty straightforward melodic idea underneath everything, no matter how dense it got rhythmically," explains bassist Briggs of the new single.

"I love when we have arrangements that feel like they have a page turn into another dimension, but I thought it was important for this one to feel really seamless as it moved dynamically. Even when it gets heavy, I thought it’d be fun at the core to still feel like it was Prince’s band playing, keeping it funky.”

Although known for their complex concept albums, frontman Rogers explains that the new album “exists in a world that’s not tied to a storyline. It’s more about a feeling, where the songs live for me.” He describes the lyrical approach to The Blue Nowhere as “journal entries, fleeting and introspective thoughts – chaotic at times, depending on the music.”

Between The Buried & Me will be touring throughout Europe and the UK this summer at festivals and some of their own live shows, including an appearance at this year's ArcTanGent Festival in the UK in August. You can see their full list of dates below.

The Blue Nowhere will be available as a Special Edition CD, Gatefold 2LP, and digitally. A Deluxe Gatefold Special Colored 2LP + 2CD edition which includes a bonus track on Side D, the full album and instrumentals across 2CDs, an exclusive door-hanger, and alternate artwork.

Pre-orders open tomorrow.

(Image credit: InsideOut Music)

Between The Buried And Me: The Blue Nowhere

1. Things We Tell Ourselves In The Dark

2. God Terror

3. Absent Thereafter

4. Pause

5. Door #3

6. Mirador Uncoil

7. Psychomanteum

8. Slow Paranoia

9. The Blue Nowhere

10. Beautifully Human

Jul 30: TUR Istanbul IF Performance Hall

Jul 31: ROM Râşnov Rockstadt Extreme Fest

Aug 1: HUN Budapest Monolit Festival 2025

Aug 2: AUT Wien Szene

Aug 3: GER München Free & Easy Festival

Aug 4: GER Berlin Hole44

Aug 5: POL Katowice Miçdzynarodowe Centrum Kongresowe

Aug 6-7: CZE Jaroměř Brutal Assault 2025

Aug 9: BEL Kortrijk Alcatraz Metal Festival

Aug 10: NED Utrecht Pandora

Aug 11: NED Tilburg 013 Next Stage

Aug 12: GER Köln Luxor

Aug 14: GER Dinkelsbühl Summer Breeze

Aug 15 - 16: UK Compton Martin ArcTanGent

Aug 17: FRA Carhaix-Plouguer Festival Motocultor