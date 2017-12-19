Watch video for Avatar’s new track The King Wants You

Avatar have released a video for their new track The King Wants You.
It’s been taken from the Swedish outfit’s upcoming album Avatar Country, which is set to arrive on January 12 via Entertainment One in North America and Century Media Records across the rest of the world.
A statement on the release reads: “Hear Ye! Hear Ye! His royal majesty the King and His elite orchestra, Avatar have granted the Royal State Television Network (KTV) the right to release footage of their participation in recent battle through the popular medium of the YouTube.
“This is within accommodation with their newest single The King Wants You. The so-called ‘music video’ is once again directed by Johan Carlén, overseen by the Department of Accurate Depiction of the King.”
Avatar Country is now available for pre-order while the band will tour across Europe in March and April next year. They’ll be supported by Old Kerry McKee and Hellzapoppin. Find details below.
Avatar Country tracklist
- Glory To Our King
- Legend of The King
- The King Welcomes You To Avatar Country
- King’s Harvest
- The King Wants You
- The King Speaks
- A Statue Of The King
- King After King
- Silent Songs Of the King Pt 1 Winter Comes When The King Dreams Of Snow
- Silent Songs Of the King Pt 2 The King’s Palace
Avatar 2018 European tour dates
Mar 13: Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg, Netherlands
Mar 14: Paris Le Trianon, France
Mar 15: Lille Le Splendid, Les Paradis Artificiels Festival, France
Mar 16: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK
Mar 17: Sint-Niklaas De Casino, Belgium
Mar 18: Cologne Luxor, Germany
Mar 20: Remis La Cartonnerie, France
Mar 21: Nimes Paloma, France
Mar 22: Cognac West Rock, France
Mar 23: Bilbao Sala Santana 27, Spain
Mar 24: Madrid Sala Mon Live, Spain
Mar 25: Barcelona Sala Bikini, Spain
Mar 26: Lyon Le Transbordeur, France
Mar 27: Geneva L’Usine, Switzerland
Mar 28: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland
Mar 29: Milan Alcatraz, Italy
Mar 31: Vienna Szene, Austria
Apr 01: Munich Technikum, Germany
Apr 02: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Republic
Apr 03: Berlin Bi Nuu, France
Apr 04: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany
Apr 05: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark
Apr 06: Stockholm Klubben Fryshuset, Sweden
Apr 07: Gothenburg Tradgarn, Sweden