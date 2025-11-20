Ulver share ambient new single Weeping Stone as they announce "largely instrumental" new album Neverland

Norwegian musical chameleons Ulver have changed tack once again with the release of their ambient new single, Weeping Stone.

The band, whose sound over the years has shifted through black metal, experimental electronica, synth-pop and post-rock, more recently sitting happily under the wider progressive umbrella, will release their new album, Neverland, through their House Of Mythology label, as a digital release on December 31, and with a physical release on February 27.

With the band's previous three albums – The Assassination Of Julius Caesar (2017), Flowers Of Evil (2020), and Liminal Animals (2024) – rooted in more traditional song and production structures, Neverland finds the band exploring largely instrumental music they describe as " that place where late '90s IDM sounds met the meandering structures of post-rock."

"With Neverland we embraced a more 'punk' spirit – more dreaming, less discipline – freer, quite simply," the band comments on the creative process behind the album.

Neverland will be available as jewelcase CD, as a black bio vinyl LP, as ltd. crystal clear vinyl LP (300 copies), as ltd. marbled transparent blue & white vinyl LP (1,000 copies), as ltd. blue liquid-filled vinyl LP (33 copies), as ltd. orange liquid-filled vinyl LP (33 copies), and as ltd. yellow liquid-filled vinyl LP (33 copies).

(Image credit: House Of Mythology)

Ulver: Neverland

1. Fear in a Handful of Dust

2. Elephant Trunk

3. Weeping Stone

4. People of the Hills

5. They're Coming! The Birds!

6. Hark! Hark! The Dogs Do Bark

7. Horses of the Plough

8. Pandora's Box

9. Quivers in the Marrow

10. Welcome to the Jungle

11. Fire in the End