Alter Bridge launch first new song in over two years, announce US tour

Hard rock giants Alter Bridge have launched the first single from their upcoming self-titled album. Silent Divide features a mammoth riff, a giant chorus, an epic middle section and two guitar solos. It's literally that big.

Silent Divide arrives as the band announce the US leg of their upcoming What Lies Within tour. The new run of dates, which are in addition to Alter Bridge's previously announced European tour, kicks off at the House of Blues in Orlando, FL, on April 25, and wraps up at the Seminole Hard Rock Event Center in Tampa, FL, a month later. Support comes from a mix of Filter, Sevendust and Tim Montana. Full dates below.

Last month, the band announced that they will also be hosting their own music festival in the UK next year, taking over Cardiff Castle in Wales for the inaugural Blackbird Festival.

Alter Bridge, the band's eighth studio album, was recorded at Wolfgang Van Halen's 5150 studio in California and at producer Michael “Elvis” Baskette's Studio Barbarosa in Orlando, Florida, and is available to pre-order now across a mortgage-busting array of formats.

Alter Bridge - Silent Divide - YouTube Watch On

Alter Bridge: What Lies Within tour 2026

Jan 15: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany ∞∆

Jan 17: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway ∞∆

Jan 18: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway ∞∆

Jan 20: Stockholm Annexet , Sweden ∞∆

Jan 22: Helsinki Ice Hall Black Box, Finland ∞∆

Jan 24: Copenhagen Kb Hallen, Denmark ∞∆

Jan 25: Berlin Columbiahalle , Germany ∞∆

Jan 27: Gliwice Prezero Arena Gliwice, Poland ∞∆

Jan 28: Budapest Barba Negra , Hungary ∞∆

Jan 30: Vienna Gasometer , Austria ∞∆

Jan 31: Zagreb Bocarski Dom, Croatia ∞∆

Feb 02: Rome Atlantico , Italy ∞∆

Feb 03: Bergamo Choruslive Arena, Italy ∞∆

Feb 05: Zurich The Hall, Switzerland ∞∆

Feb 06: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France ∞∆

Feb 08: Barcelona Razzmatazz 1, Spain ∞∆

Feb 10: Lisbon Sagres Campo Pequeno, Portugal ∞∆

Feb 12: Madrid Palacio Vistalegre, Spain ∞∆

Feb 13: Bordeaux Arkea Arena, France ∞∆

Feb 15: Luxembourg Rockhal , Luxembourg ∞∆

Feb 17: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany ∞∆

Feb 18: Paris Zenith, France ∞∆

Feb 20: Munich, Germany: Zenith ∞∆

Feb 22: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands ∞∆

Feb 23: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, Belgium ∞∆

Feb 25: Newcastle Utilita Arena, UK ∞∆

Feb 26: Manchester Ao Arena, UK ∞∆

Feb 28: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland ∞∆

Mar 02: Glasgow Ovo Hydro, UK ∞∆

Mar 04: London The O2, UK ∞∆

Mar 05: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK ∞∆

Apr 25: Orlando House of Blues, FL *

Apr 26: Atlanta Coca-Cola Roxy, GA ∆*

Apr 28: Houston Bayou Music Center, TX ^*

Apr 29: Dallas South Side Ballroom, TX ^*

May 01: Tulsa Skyline Event Center, OK ^*

May 02: Omaha Steelhouse, NE ^*

May 05: Green Bay EPIC Event Center, WI ^*

May 06: Chicago The Salt Shed, IL^*

May 09: Atlantic City Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, NJ ^

May 10: Boston Citizen House of Blues Boston, MA ^*

May 12: Huntington The Paramount, NY ^*

May 13: Montclair The Wellmont Theater, NJ ^*

May 18: Pittsburgh The Roxian Theatre, PA ^*

May 19: Detroit The Fillmore Detroit, MI ^*

May 21: Nashville The Pinnacle, TN ∆*

May 22: Birmingham Avondale Brewing Company, AL ^*

May 24: Tampa Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center, FL ^*

Jun 27: Cardiff Castle Blackbird Festival, UK

∞ = with Daughtry

* = with Tim Montana,

^ = with Filter

∆ = with Sevendust

Get Alter Bridge tickets.