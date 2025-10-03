The 12 best new metal songs you need to hear right now

Spooky season is upon us! The horror movies have already started popping up at cinemas, and we're officially into the month that's bringing us new music from the likes of AFI and Creeper.

That in mind, let's talk about music. Starting with the results of last week's vote! Teutonic thrashers Kreator took third place with Seven Serpents, narrowly pipped by Judas Priest's mighty War Pigs cover with added Ozzy Osbourne vocals. But the overall winners weren't veterans, but instead rising stars Face Yourself, stealing the crown with the excellent Wet Dreams.

This week we've got a healthy mix of veterans and newcomers alike with new music from the likes of Lamb Of God, Megadeth and Avatar, as well as Pupil Slicer, Defences, Gore. and more. As ever, we need you to let us know which song excites you most, so don't forget to cast your vote below - and have an excellent weekend, spooky vibes or no!

Megadeth - Tipping Point

Megadeth's next album will be their last, and they're making it count. Tipping Point is pure, old school thrash that sees 'Deth going for high-speed riffs and gloriously technical guitar solos like they've just rediscovered the formula of life from Rust In Peace. It's furious, fun and above all a fantastic first taste of what's to come.

Lamb Of God - Sepsis

After 25 years and eleven albums, we figured it was a safe bet that nothing Lamb Of God could do would surprise us - particularly after the bluesy Overlord a decade past. Yet, here we are with Sepsis, an altogether different sounding LoG track, taking a stalk-n-strike approach that sees them trade speed and grooves for something sludgier and altogether nastier. Almost claustrophobically intense, even when the track breaks into more familiar LoG territory, it feels like the band are pushing to new sonic territories. Time will tell, but either way they'll be back in the UK headlining Bloodstock next August.

Avatar - Death And Glitz

Avatar are always at their best when they're at their most flamboyant. Death And Glitz is that and then some, kicking off with some funk style tones before giving way to strutting disco metal. Chuck in a brillaint Bee Gees-style vocal melody and the Swedes have cooked up one of the most fun tracks we've heard all year, spelling plenty of excitement for new album Don't Go In The Forest on October 31.

1914 - 1914 (The Siege Of Przemyśl)

Ukrainian death metallers 1914 were singing about the horrors of war long before their country became a battlefield. 1914 (The Siege Of Przemyśl) concerns a bloody World War 1 siege which racked up over 115,000 casualties. Approached with mind-melting maximalism, the track is gloriously OTT in that Anaal Nathrakh/Fleshgod Apocalypse way that feels like armageddon could well be around the corner. Taken from new album Viribus Unitis, out November 11, it's spectacular to behold.

Lord Of The Lost - One Of Us Will Be Next

Lord Of The Lost have always shown a deep love for brooding gothic ballads. One Of Us Will Be Next is that taken to its logical endpoint, a sweeping and grandiose track tinged with subtle symphonics and pianos to create something massive and emotional. Taken from Opvs Noir Vol. 2 - due December 12 - its another showing of how diverse the German band are.

Health - Vibe Cop

LA's Health have always been hard-hitters in the industrial metal scene (no small feat when you've got the likes of Ministry, Godflesh and Rammstein on the landscape), but Vibe Cop feels especially crushing. Featuring guest contributions from Lamb Of God's Willie Adler, it feels like the midpoint between Ministry's hellish dystopian intensity and the sensuality of Deftones. Keep your eyes out for new album Conflict DLC on December 11.

Gore. - Like You Meant It

With their debut EP A Bud That Never Blooms, Texans Gore. made a sizable splash as a new force in alt. metal. New EP If You Do Not Fear Me... looks to be carrying that momentum, coming after an exceptional UK debut that saw them play to a packed tent at Download Festival, new single Like You Meant It taps into the delicate balance of melody and clanging heft that wars at the heart of their sound.

Celavi - Sori?

Based out of Bangor, Celavi profess to be Wales first bi-lingual nu metal band, many of their lyrics sung in the Welsh language. That's not the only innovation they've made on the nu metal template on new single Sori, however: making use of a converted church organ, there's a doomy persistence lurking behind the downtuned riffs that suggests a real interesting fusion of styles and sounds.

Pupil Slicer - Nomad

Part of the beauty of Pupil Slicer is never knowing exactly what you'll get with each new single. Careening grindcore, alluring melodies or just straight up metal bangers, they've dabbled in the lot. Nomad is a shrieking, lurching assault on the senses, woozy bass giving a sense of disortentation that only intensifies with gorgeous post-black metal style blast-beats. New album Fleshwork is out November 7 - be sure to keep your ears out.

Defences - Lithium Kiss

Right towards the start of this year we were hailing Defences as one of metal's hot new bands. Now they're adding more fuel to the fire. Lithium Kiss is a pulsing swing for radio anthemia, bringing to mind the chart-topping efforts from bands like Bring Me The Horizon and Architects, vocalist Cherry Duesbury exuding undeniable star charisma. On tour with Rory in the UK later this year - as well as a few headline dates in December - this lot are definitely worth watching out for.

Beastwars - The Storm

New Zealand sludge metallers Beastwars have always had a talent for riffs that sound like tectonic plates getting into a mosh-pit. That's certainly where new single The Storm lives, churning riffs and grinding low-end lending a sense of real force. A well-kept secret outside New Zealand - where they've scored two number one records - new album The Ship // The Sea deserves to break them on a global scale on release November 7.

Paleface Swiss - Instrument Of War (ft. Stick To Your Guns)

Could Paleface Swiss be the next big breakout from deathcore? Lorna Shore and Slaughter To Prevail might've been the headline-pulling bands this year, but Paleface Swiss have certainly pulled focus wherever they've popped up, including a brilliant set at this year's Bloodstock festival. New single Instrument Of War shows how anthemic the band can get, dialling back some of the more extreme elements of deathcore and tagging in Stick To Your Guns to create something massive and punishing.