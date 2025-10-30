TesseracT share first new music from upcoming live release RADAR with video for the emotive Tender

UK prog metal quintet TesseracT have shared a new live video for the emotive Tender. It's the first new music to be released from the band's upcoming live release RADAR.

"The 90 minutes on stage, were preceded by two full years of talks," explain the band. "Wild creative chats about ideas, and an ever increasingly ridiculous level of ambition from both Joe at Radar, and Mos in TesseracT. Venue changes, schedule changes, album touring, none of these impeded the momentum once the ball was rolling."

TesseracT will release the previously announced concert film RADAR and soundtrack, RADAR O.S.T., through Kscope on December 5. Both were recorded during the band's celebrated headline performance at the UK's modern prog and post-rock festival Radar in Manchester in 2024. On the night in question, the band performed with the Choir Noir, whose leader, Kat Marsh had also been integral in shaping the vocals on 2023’s landmark War Of Being album.

RADAR and the accompanying soundtrack RADAR O.S.T. will be available on Blu-ray, Blu-ray and 2CD, black vinyl 2LP, Lagoon vinyl 2LP, transparent orange vinyl 2LP and 2CD.

