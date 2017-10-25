Avatar return with new track A Statue Of The King

Avatar have released a video for their new single titled A Statue Of The King.

It’s been taken from the band’s upcoming album Avatar Country, which will arrive on January 12 via Entertainment One in North America and Century Media Records across the rest of the world.

The Swedish outfit say: “As art is eternal, so is Avatar Country, and so is our King. These laws of the universe results in an audiovisual masterpiece which is eternal squared.

“In agreement with the Royal Television (Kungliga Televisionen, KTV), we have chosen to let this be accessible to non citizens. Glory to our King!”

Avatar add: “We see this as our opportunity to finally show the world the glory of Avatar Country and our King. The album contains the expected superior examples of how metal should and must sound today and for all eternity.

“Plus, also included is a new rendition of our national anthem and audio recordings from some of the finest moments of the King’s history of public speaking.”

In addition, Avatar have announced a European tour which will take place throughout March and April next year. They’ll be supported by Old Kerry McKee and Hellzapoppin. Find details below.

Avatar Country is now available for pre-order.

Avatar Country tracklist

Glory To Our King Legend of The King The King Welcomes You To Avatar Country King’s Harvest The King Wants You The King Speaks A Statue Of The King King After King Silent Songs Of the King Pt 1 Winter Comes When The King Dreams Of Snow Silent Songs Of the King Pt 2 The King’s Palace

Mar 13: Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg, Netherlands

Mar 14: Paris Le Trianon, France

Mar 15: Lille Le Splendid, Les Paradis Artificiels Festival, France

Mar 16: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK

Mar 17: Sint-Niklaas De Casino, Belgium

Mar 18: Cologne Luxor, Germany

Mar 20: Remis La Cartonnerie, France

Mar 21: Nimes Paloma, France

Mar 22: Cognac West Rock, France

Mar 23: Bilbao Sala Santana 27, Spain

Mar 24: Madrid Sala Mon Live, Spain

Mar 25: Barcelona Sala Bikini, Spain

Mar 26: Lyon Le Transbordeur, France

Mar 27: Geneva L’Usine, Switzerland

Mar 28: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland

Mar 29: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Mar 31: Vienna Szene, Austria

Apr 01: Munich Technikum, Germany

Apr 02: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Republic

Apr 03: Berlin Bi Nuu, France

Apr 04: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany

Apr 05: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Apr 06: Stockholm Klubben Fryshuset, Sweden

Apr 07: Gothenburg Tradgarn, Sweden

