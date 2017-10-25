Avatar return with new track A Statue Of The King

Avatar have released a video for their new single titled A Statue Of The King.
It’s been taken from the band’s upcoming album Avatar Country, which will arrive on January 12 via Entertainment One in North America and Century Media Records across the rest of the world.
The Swedish outfit say: “As art is eternal, so is Avatar Country, and so is our King. These laws of the universe results in an audiovisual masterpiece which is eternal squared.
“In agreement with the Royal Television (Kungliga Televisionen, KTV), we have chosen to let this be accessible to non citizens. Glory to our King!”
Avatar add: “We see this as our opportunity to finally show the world the glory of Avatar Country and our King. The album contains the expected superior examples of how metal should and must sound today and for all eternity.
“Plus, also included is a new rendition of our national anthem and audio recordings from some of the finest moments of the King’s history of public speaking.”
In addition, Avatar have announced a European tour which will take place throughout March and April next year. They’ll be supported by Old Kerry McKee and Hellzapoppin. Find details below.
Avatar Country is now available for pre-order.
- Decapitated plead not guilty to charges of rape and kidnapping
- Our TeamRock+ offer just got bigger. And louder.
- Marilyn Manson returns to the cover of Metal Hammer in our new issue
- Twiggy Ramirez fired from Marilyn Manson’s band amid allegations of sexual abuse
Avatar Country tracklist
- Glory To Our King
- Legend of The King
- The King Welcomes You To Avatar Country
- King’s Harvest
- The King Wants You
- The King Speaks
- A Statue Of The King
- King After King
- Silent Songs Of the King Pt 1 Winter Comes When The King Dreams Of Snow
- Silent Songs Of the King Pt 2 The King’s Palace
Avatar 2018 European tour dates
Mar 13: Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg, Netherlands
Mar 14: Paris Le Trianon, France
Mar 15: Lille Le Splendid, Les Paradis Artificiels Festival, France
Mar 16: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK
Mar 17: Sint-Niklaas De Casino, Belgium
Mar 18: Cologne Luxor, Germany
Mar 20: Remis La Cartonnerie, France
Mar 21: Nimes Paloma, France
Mar 22: Cognac West Rock, France
Mar 23: Bilbao Sala Santana 27, Spain
Mar 24: Madrid Sala Mon Live, Spain
Mar 25: Barcelona Sala Bikini, Spain
Mar 26: Lyon Le Transbordeur, France
Mar 27: Geneva L’Usine, Switzerland
Mar 28: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland
Mar 29: Milan Alcatraz, Italy
Mar 31: Vienna Szene, Austria
Apr 01: Munich Technikum, Germany
Apr 02: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Republic
Apr 03: Berlin Bi Nuu, France
Apr 04: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany
Apr 05: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark
Apr 06: Stockholm Klubben Fryshuset, Sweden
Apr 07: Gothenburg Tradgarn, Sweden