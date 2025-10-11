Watch video for new Rob Zombie single Punks and Demons taken from upcoming album The Great Satan
Rob Zombie's 8th album will be released in February 2026. Watch video for new single Punks and Demons
Rob Zombie has announced details for his upcoming eighth album and released a video for the first single to be taken from it.
The follow-up to 2021's The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy is titled The Great Satan and will be released on February 27, 2026, on Nuclear Blast Records.
Nuclear Blast says in a press release that "Zombie is back, revisiting his early Hellbilly roots for a slaughterhouse of anthemic punk infused heavy rock/metal."
The album artwork and tracklisting can be viewed below, along with the music video for the single Punks and Demons. The album is available for pre-order via the Nuclear Blast website.
On the Punks and Demons video, Zombie can be seen performing with the guitarist and bass player from the original lineup of his post-White Zombie solo band.
Bassist Rob 'Blasko' Nicholson rejoined the band last year, while guitarist Mike Riggs came back into the fold when John 5 left to replace Mick Mars in Motley Crue in 2022. The lineup is completed by drummer Ginger Fish.
Riggs performed and received songwriting credits on Zombie's albums Hellbilly Deluxe, American Made Music To Strip By, The Sinister Urge and The Past, Present & Future.
Blasko was in Zombie's band from 1997 to 2006 and appeared on Hellbilly Deluxe, The Sinister Urge and Educated Horses.
Rob Zombie – The Great Satan tracklist
01. F.T.W. 84
02. Tarantula
03. (I'm a) Rock 'N' Roller
04. Heathen Days
05. Who Am I
06. Black Rat Coffin
07. Sir Lord Acid Wolfman
08. Punks And Demons
09. The Devilman
10. Out of Sight
11. Revolution Motherfuckers
12. Welcome To The Electric Age
13. The Black Scorpion
14. Unclean Animals
15. Grave Discontent
