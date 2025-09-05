The 12 best new metal songs you need to hear right now

The dark days are drawing in. But, if you're anything like us and love a bit of Spooky Season, that's plenty of cause for celebration - especially when the calendar is so filled in coming weeks with gigs and new releases.

That in mind, here are the results of last week's vote! Alt metallers The Hara earned a healthy third place, but the battle for top spot was fierce. Ultimately Sweden's theatrical mavericks Avatar were beaten by genre-blurring rising star Rory, whose new single Degradation signalled a full dive into metallic terriotires. More of that? Yes please.

We've got a healthy and diverse selection for you to peruse again this week, including a triple-dose of doom, some goth-tinged brilliance from Lord Of The Lost and The Yagas, and all-new songs from President, Avatar and the almighty collab between Poppy, Amy Lee and Courtney LaPlante. Don't forget to cast your vote in the poll below to let us know which song excites you most!

Poppy, Amy Lee, Courtney LaPlante - End Of You

Talk about an all-star team-up. A triple threat of powerhouse vocal talents, the Poppy/Amy Lee/Courtney LaPlante collab exhibits many of the elements you'd expect from its respective artists' work. Grandiose, elegant melodies, chugging guitars, even a few powerful growls chucked in for good measure, all melded together to create something powerful.

POPPY, AMY LEE, COURTNEY LAPLANTE - End of You (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

President - Destroy Me

There's only a few more weeks until President's debut EP King Of Terrors drops, but if the sheer excitement around their gigs - Download and a sold-out London headline, thus far - are anything to go by, it's going to be massive. New single Destroy Me has decided sonic similarities to Sleep Token, blending elements of electronica and tech metal with ascendant alt. metal choruses. It's a potent mix, and one that's already earned a devoted fanbase.

PRESIDENT - Destroy Me - YouTube Watch On

Alter Bridge - Silent Divide

Is it just us getting massive Black Sabbath vibes from the riff to Silent Divide? Alter Bridge have never lacked for guitar wizardry but there's definitely a whiff of the Iommi to this new single, the first song released from their upcoming self-titled album, due January 9. That doesn't mean AB's own character is lost however; there's no mistaking Myles Kennedy's pipes, and the band's balance of metallic heft and radio-friendly rock choruses remains as delightful as ever.

Alter Bridge - Silent Divide - YouTube Watch On

Orbit Culture - Nerve

Orbit Culture are no strangers to epic sounds. Since 2020's Nija, their songwriting has taken on a more anthemic bent that bridges the very best elements of melodeath and old school heavy metal with a fresh approach. Nerve is no slouch in that; built on gargantuan vocal hooks and glorious lead guitars, it embodies the very best of Swedish metal without feeling like the band are falling into the realms of following the herd. New album Death Above Life arrives October 3, with the band hitting the road shortly after.

ORBIT CULTURE - Nerve (OFFICIAL VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

Lord Of The Lost - Raveyard (ft. Käärijä)

Given their Eurovision bid hardly ended in glory, you'd forgive Lord Of The Lost if they steered clear of associations going forward. But that's not how they work; clearly making friends at the competition in 2023, they've teamed up with Finnish contestant (and public vote winner) Käärijä for their new single Raveyard. As the title suggests, the track is all shimmering industrial techno, LOTL plying their heavy baritoned goth alongside a dancey beat and Käärijä's quick-fire raps. Taken from new album Opvs Noir Vol. 2 - a sequel to last month's Vol. 1 which will arrive December 12 - it's yet more proof that LOTL also go big in whatever they do.

LORD OF THE LOST x KÄÄRIJÄ - Raveyard (Official Video) | Napalm Records - YouTube Watch On

Castle Rat - Wolf I

Glorious, epic doom with a flair for theatricality, Castle Rat's second album The Bestiary arrives in just two weeks on September 19. Latest single Wolf I proudly shows off the steady, thundering sound the band have become acclaimed for, Riley Pinkerton's high priestess vocals lending an ethereal edge that perfectly plays up to the band's rich lore.

Castle Rat - “WOLF I” (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Frayle - Heretic

Last time we heard from Frayle, it was a surprisingly well-adapted cover of Lana Del Rey's Summertime Sadness given the full doom treatment. They're back into their own songwriting with Heretic, though there's a pervasive air of menace and doom that is consistent across both tracks, the big breakout moments of this song amped up to anthemic proportions. Taken from new album Heretics & Lullabies, due October 10, its yet more proof that doom is in its healthiest state in decades.

FRAYLE - Heretic (Official Music Video) | Napalm Records - YouTube Watch On

Sun Dont Shine - What You Are

You might not be familiar with newcomers Sun Dont Shine, but you should know the bands its members come from. A collision between surviving Type O Negative members Kenny Hickey and Johnny Kelly, and Crowbar alumni Todd Strange and Kirk Windstein, this is a doom supergroup with some serious bite. There's still no word on when their debut album is officially coming, but the band have confirmed it's in the works and What You Are showcases a modern doom edge that brings to mind the likes of Pallbearer or even Blood Vulture with a bit of Mastodon chucked in the mix. Glorious.

Sun Dont Shine - What You Are (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Omnivide - Void

Right, that's enough doom - how about some hypertechnical progressive death metal? Omnivide have that in spades, their dexturous fingers put to full use on new single Void as the band swing from blastbeats and skittering guitar lines to sublime melodies that bring to mind the likes of Opeth. Taken from new EP Arise, due October 10, it's a solid introduction to a fascinating new band.

Omnivide - "Void" (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Equilibrium - Bloodwood

Note that's "Bloodwood" and not the Indian folk/nu metallers with the very similar name. There's little chance of mistaking Equilibrium for the New Delhi band, mins; they might share a love for folk touches in their metal, but there's no rappers in sight for Bloodwood, the German band tapping into the jauntiness of medieval style folk with a thundering melodeath base and even some symphonic touches to create something grandiose.

EQUILIBRIUM - Bloodwood (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO) @EquilibriumTube - YouTube Watch On

Battle Beast - Angel Of Midnight

Battle Beast continue to champion their fusion of fist-pumping power metal and glorious 80s cheese on Angel Of Midnight. Like Warlock going on a Europe kick, or Journey if they wanted to pay tribute to Judas Priest, it's a glorious collision that makes fantastic use of Noora Louhimo's Bonnie Tyler-like vocal. Taken from Steelbound, due October 17, we reckon this is the perfect track to keep out the winter blues as the darker nights draw in.

BATTLE BEAST - Angel Of Midnight (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

The Yagas - Illusion

It's been a few months since The Yagas released their debut album Midnight Minuet. But even with vocalist Vera Farmiga back on the big screen with the latest - and possibly last - edition of The Conjuring, she's not turning her back on her newfound love for dark, bombastic rock. Illusion drops somewhere between the brooding 90s riffing of Paradise Lost and the gothic source that inspired that whole scene, building out to a massive breakout that is nothing short of sublime.