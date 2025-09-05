President continue to campaign ahead of their first EP with new single Destroy Me

Everybody’s favourite masked metal band (apart from that one, that one and that other one) have released a new single.

President, the anonymous UK bunch who debuted in grand fashion at this summer’s Download festival, are continuing the lead-up to debut EP King Of Terrors by putting out Destroy Me.

The track dropped this morning (September 5) and is their fourth single overall, following May’s In The Name Of The Father, June’s Fearless and July’s Rage.

Listen and watch the music video below.

President’s background, as well as the identities of the project’s members, is shrouded in mystery, but what we do know is that the four-piece announced themselves in February with a mysterious countdown and a place on the Download poster. Internet sleuths quickly discovered that the outfit share management with fellow faceless melody-makers Sleep Token, sparking even further interest.

Download’s Dogtooth stage was overflowing when President made their live debut in June, and the band’s ‘inaugural address’ (first headline show) on July 30 at The Garage in London quickly sold out. They have ‘rallies’ scheduled for New York and Los Angeles in December, to be swiftly followed by a tour of Australia supporting Architects later that month. In January and February, they’ll play across Europe with Architects, and in April they’re set to tour the UK on a headline run that’s already totally sold-out.

Metal Hammer recently interviewed President’s frontman, also known as ‘President’, and found out that the band’s music is inspired by a crisis of faith he suffered after leaving behind organised religion.

“When you’re institutionalised into something and you eventually get out of it, you end up wondering, ‘How much of this is what I think, and how much is what I was told to think?’” he told us. “President is the perfect way for me to explore these feelings and not have it feel like ‘me’ who has the spotlight on them.”

Two tracks from King Of Terrors are still yet to see the light of day, namely Dionysus and Conclave. The EP will come out on September 26.