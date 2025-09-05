Watch the video for new Biffy Clyro single True Believer, the third preview of their forthcoming tenth album Futique

As anticipation builds for the imminent release of their tenth studio album Futique, Biffy Clyro have offered up another taste of what's to come with the release of a third single from the record, True Believer.

The Kilmarnock trio shared the album's first single, A Little Love, back in June, and delivered its second single, Hunting Season, last month.

Talking about his band's new single, frontman Simon Neil says, “True Believer is about faith: not religious faith, but having faith in your life decisions. Try not to doubt yourself so much. Whenever you're in those moments to make big life decisions, you're not as flippant as you think you are.



"Sometimes I look back and think, ‘Why did I make that decision?’ and actually, I knew exactly what I was doing at the time. So have faith in yourself and the people you love. Love is the only thing in my life I have conditional faith in. It’s what drives my relationships and our music."

Check out the video below:

Futique is set for release on September 19, via 14th Floor/Warners.

"Futique is an exploration of ideas, objects or relationships that exist across time," says Neil. "We are never aware when we do anything for the last time and there’s a beauty and sadness within that. What will be your Futique?"

A press statement shared in June to accompany the news of the album's release read: "The idea behind the title is informed by Simon’s thoughts on how our perceptions of memory have shifted during the digital era. Whereas once people might keep their treasured memories filed away in photo albums, now a seemingly infinite amount of images spanning years of our lives can be accessed in a split second on our phones.



"That led to reminiscing about the people and the things he misses from his youth. But more intriguingly, it inspired a different thought: what are the things that he cherishes now that he will miss in the future? It was a thought-provoking concept that gained greater pertinence as he spent much of 2023 touring with his leftfield extreme metal band Empire State Bastard.



"His adventures with Biffy Clyro bandmates James and Ben Johnston flashed through his mind. Playing scrappy versions of Nirvana songs in a garage when they were 15-year-olds with modest ambitions. Seeing a sea of faces stretching far over the horizon as they headlined Reading and Download. And above all, the small things that are everything: the in-jokes, the long conversations, the moments where an unspoken silence communicated more than mere words ever could.



"Like any long-term relationship, they’ve encountered challenges along the way. But together they realised that they need to take the time to nurture the deep-rooted love that has kept them together. It has always been Biffy Clyro against the world. While that narrative is specific to the band’s own experiences, it’s also instantly relatable. Deep down, so many of us get lost in the hectic demands of life and forget to fully appreciate what we’ve got."



The band will undertake a sold-out acoustic tour in October, ahead of a full arena tour scheduled for January.

