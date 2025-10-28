“It twists their carnival metal into a set of huge, sticky choruses”: Avatar’s Don’t Go In The Forest is the Halloween metal album for people who like their massive 80s tunes with a side order of creepiness

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

Two decades into their tenure as metal’s resident ringmasters, Avatar have rarely sounded this sure-footed. Their last outing, 2023’s Dance Devil Dance, showed flashes of mainstream bite with the slow-burning success of The Dirt I’m Buried In. Now Don’t Go In The Forest pushes further, twisting their carnival metal into a set of huge, sticky choruses and sharpening their misfit DNA into songs built to go the distance.

We get our first taste on Tonight We Must Be Warriors, a rousing anthem with the widescreen lift of Welcome To The Black Parade. Barely a beat passes before In The Airwaves muscles through, Jonas Jarlsby’s hulking riffs and Johannes Eckerström’s rasp slammed against an 80s-tinted chorus, a reminder that with Avatar you should always expect the unexpected.

That unpredictability runs riot through the record. Captain Goat lurches like a sea shanty; Dead And Gone And Back Again dances like a dark folk shuffle shot through with tremolo and Johannes’s madman cackle. It’s classic Avatar. Even Abduction Song, with its skittering percussion and sideways storytelling, finds room for a wink amid the creepiness. Yet stepping away from that mischief, the title track dives headlong into glossy 80s AOR, showing how easily they can park the sideshow for a straight-up singalong. And that’s really the point.

For all its stylistic detours, what’s striking is how unashamedly hook-driven this record is. From the impish swing of Abduction Song to the storm-lit pull of Magic Lantern in all its Ozzy-esque grandeur, this is their most accessible outing in years, and a reminder that beneath the greasepaint lies a band intent on outdoing itself. With European dates alongside Iron Maiden under their belts and a UK arena run with Metallica ahead, Avatar seem poised for one of the most buoyant periods of their career.