Watch official footage of Worsnop live with Asking Alexandria

Asking Alexandria have shared a video featuring their returned vocalist Danny Worsnop.

The clip shows the vocalist singing Not The American Average at a show on their 10 Years In The Black tour. It follows recently released footage of his first comeback show with Asking Alexandria in Seattle earlier this week.

Worsnop’s comeback was confirmed at the weekend – following a breakdown in relations with Worsnop’s replacement Denis Stoff, who’d joined in 2015.

Asking Alexandria’s Seattle setlist excluded all songs from latest album The Black – their only record featuring the Ukrainian musician. Fans on social media have commented on the fact that nothing from The Black was performed and that a number of tracks not played live in years were included.

Guitarist Ben Bruce claimed that Stoff had “just stopped talking” to the band – but the singer hit back later, saying: “I left AA because I can’t be in a touring band at this point in my life. There’s no drama and I don’t want to be a part of it.”

The band recently said that they’d already begun recording new music with Worsnop – with guitarist Ben Bruce’s Kill It With Fire colleague Matt Good at the helm.

Worsnop said of his return: ”I’m now in a place mentally where this is something I can embrace again, with the men I started this crazy journey with. It’s a beautiful nostalgia that feels like nothing ever changed.

“All I can speak to is my excitement to be working with my old and dear friends, playing music we made for a decade that we are here to celebrate.”

Sumerian Records: 10 Years In The Black tour featuring Asking Alexandria

Oct 28: Boise Knitting Factory, Idaho

Oct 29: Salt Lake City Complex, Utah

Oct 31: Omaha Slowdown, NE

Nov 01: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Nov 04: Cleveland Agora, OH

Nov 06: Montreal Metropolis, QB

Nov 07: Toronto Phoenix, Ontario

Nov 09: Buffalo Town Ballroom, NY

Nov 10: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

Nov 11: Portland State Theatre, ME

Nov 12: Worcester Palladium, ME

Nov 14: New York Webster Hall, NY

Nov 15: Clifton Park Upstate Concert Hall, NY

Nov 16: Baltimore Ram’s Head Live, MD

Nov 18: Norfolk NorVa Theatre, VA

Nov 19: Charlotte Amos Southend, NC

Nov 20: Orlando Plaza Live, FL

Nov 21: Ft Lauderdale Revolution Live, FL

Nov 23: Tampa Ritz, FL

Nov 25: Houston Warehouse Live, TX

Nov 26: Corpus Christi Concrete Street Amphitheater, TX

Nov 27: Dallas Bomb Factory, TX

Nov 28: Lubbock Lone Star Pavilion, TX

Nov 29: Albuquerque El Rey Theater, NM

Dec 01: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

Dec 02: San Diego SOMA, CA

Dec 03: Los Angeles Wiltern, CA

Dec 04: San Francisco Regency Ballroom, CA

Dec 06: Scottsdale Livewire, AZ

Thinking Out Loud: Asking Alexandria's Danny Worsnop