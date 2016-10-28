Mayhem confirm De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas European tour

Mayhem will perform their debut album De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas in full on a widespread European tour next year.

The shows will mark the first time the record – widely regarded as one of the most influential black metal albums of all time – has been performed in its entirety across Europe.

The 18-date tour kicks off in Sweden on March 25 and includes three UK dates and a show in Dublin.

Mayhem’s controversial past includes the tragic murder of founding guitarist Oystein ‘Euronymous’ Aarseth, who was fatally stabbed by then bandmate Varg Vikernes.

Singer Attila Csihar says: “Time passed and the whole band got stronger and more experienced. So now suddenly we felt it was the time to play that whole record finally, to release that beast after more than two decades.

“So De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas finally becomes alive!”

See Mayhem’s Facebook page for ticket links.

Mayhem De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas European tour 2017

Mar 24: Karlstad Nojesfabriken, Sweden

Mar 25: Stockholm En Arena, Sweden

Mar 26: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Mar 27: Aarhus Train, Denmark

Mar 29: London Electric Ballroom, UK

Mar 30: Manchester Club Academy, UK

Mar 31: Dublin Academy, Ireland

Apr 01: Glasgow Lords Of The Land, UK

Apr 05: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland

Apr 06: Milan Live Club, Italy

Apr 07: Nova Gorica Mostovna, Slovenia

Apr 08: Vienna Metal Meeting, Austria

Apr 09: Zagreb Vintage Club, Croatia

Apr 10: Belgrade Dom Omladine, Serbia

Apr 11: Sofia Mixtape5, Bulgaria

Apr 12: Brasov Club Rockstadt, Romania

Apr 13: Athens Fuzz Club, Greece

Apr 15: Budapest Durer Kert, Hungary

Apr 16: Munich Dark Easter Metal Meeting, Germany

How Mayhem's De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas changed metal