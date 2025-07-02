"Over the years, we’ve had moments of unbridled joy, and moments of devastating heartbreak." Foo Fighters celebrate their 30th anniversary with the release of new single, Today's Song

Foo Fighters have shared a surprise new single, Today's Song, commemorating their 30th anniversary as a band.

The single is the first original recording to be released by Dave Grohl's band since their But Here We Are album emerged in 2023.

According to a press statement, the song deals with themes of "personal evolution and perseverance in the face of life’s uncertainties." It also seems to touch upon conflict and resolution, with lyrics such as "Two sides to a river / Too troubled to cross / It might take you under... / We’ll drown in the middle / Which side are you on."

Dave Grohl also shared a message with fans about his band's journey to this point, expressing his gratitude to former members, including the late Taylor Hawkins.

"Over the years, we’ve had moments of unbridled joy, and moments of devastating heartbreak," he writes. "Moments of beautiful victory, and moments of painful defeat. We have mended broken bones and broken hearts. But we have followed this road together, with each other, for each other, no matter what. Because in life, you just can’t go it alone.



"It should go without saying that without the boundless energy of William Goldsmith, the seasoned wisdom of Franz Stahl, and the thunderous wizardry of Josh Freese, this story would be incomplete, so we extend our heartfelt gratitude for the time, music, and memories that we shared with each of them over the years. Thank you, gentlemen.

"And... Taylor. Your name is spoken every day, sometimes with tears, sometimes with a smile, but you are still in everything we do, everywhere we go, forever. The enormity of your beautiful soul is only rivaled by the infinite longing we feel in your absence. We all miss you beyond words. Foo Fighters will forever include Taylor Hawkins in every note that we play, until we do finally reach our destination.”

Listen to Today's Song below.

Foo Fighters - Today's Song - YouTube Watch On

Earlier this week, Foo Fighters released a cover of Minor Threat's I Don't Wanna Hear it, begun in 1995.

The band have yet to reveal who will be replacing Josh Freese as their new drummer. Freese's time in the band was terminated in May, with the drummer stating, "I’m not angry – I’m shocked and disappointed."



Foo Fighters return to the road in October, starting on October 2 with a show in Jakarta, Indonesia.