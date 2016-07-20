Asking Alexandria lead Sumerian Records North American tour

Asking Alexandria will lead a North American tour marking the 10th anniversary of Sumerian Records’ formation.

Their first full-scale Stateside road trip with Denis Stoff sees them accompanied by labelmates Born Of Osiris, I See Stars, After The Burial, Upon A Burning Body and Bad Omens.

The announcement comes after Asking Alexandria were forced to cancel a planned US appearance after Stoff encountered “immigration issues.”

Guitarist Ben Bruce says: “I can’t remember the last time I was this excited for a tour. We couldn’t be more proud to headline such a pivotal tour package and to celebrate the music Sumerian has released.

“The tour will include our biggest production to date – this is going to be something incredibly special.”

Sumerian boss Ash Avildsen adds: “To see the celebration of a decade of Sumerian culminate with this tour is a true reflection of the communal spirit and vision that this label was built upon. This will be the most progressive and interactive tour we have ever done.”

Asking Alexandria are touring in support of The Black, their first album since Stoff replaced Danny Worsnop last year. Their current run ends at the Reading and Leeds festivals in the UK next month.

Sumerian Records: 10 Years In The Black tour, featuring Asking Alexandria

Oct 25: Seattle Showbox Sodo, WA

Oct 27: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA

Oct 28: Boise Knitting Factory, Idaho

Oct 29: Salt Lake City Complex, Utah

Oct 31: Omaha Slowdown, NE

Nov 01: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Nov 04: Cleveland Agora, OH

Nov 06: Montreal Metropolis, QB

Nov 07: Toronto Phoenix, Ontario

Nov 09: Buffalo Town Ballroom, NY

Nov 10: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

Nov 11: Portland State Theatre, ME

Nov 12: Worcester Palladium, ME

Nov 14: New York Webster Hall, NY

Nov 15: Clifton Park Upstate Concert Hall, NY

Nov 16: Baltimore Ram’s Head Live, MD

Nov 18: Norfolk NorVa Theatre, VA

Nov 19: Charlotte Amos Southend, NC

Nov 20: Orlando Plaza Live, FL

Nov 21: Ft Lauderdale Revolution Live, FL

Nov 23: Tampa Ritz, FL

Nov 25: Houston Warehouse Live, TX

Nov 26: Corpus Christi Concrete Street Amphitheater, TX

Nov 27: Dallas Bomb Factory, TX

Nov 28: Lubbock Lone Star Pavilion, TX

Nov 29: Albuquerque El Rey Theater, NM

Dec 01: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

Dec 02: San Diego SOMA, CA

Dec 03: Los Angeles Wiltern, CA

Dec 04: San Francisco Regency Ballroom, CA

Dec 06: Scottsdale Livewire, AZ