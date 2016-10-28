AFI announce The Blood Album

AFI have announced details of their new album – and released two tracks from what will be their 10th studio release.

Titled AFI (The Blood Album), it’ll launch on January 20, 2017, with frontman Davey Havok, guitarist Jade Puget, bassist Hunter Burgan and drummer Adam Carson issuing the the first two tracks from the follow-up to 2013’s Burials.

Snow Cats and White Offerings are available to download now via iTunes, while the 14-track album is available for pre-order.

It was recorded at Megawatt Studios in Los Angeles, and was produced by Puget and Matt Hyde, with AFI revealing in July that they were working on the record.

Last week, AFI released a 30-second cryptic teaser which came after the band ‘blacked out’ their profile and cover photos on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Puget and Havok have been working on their side project XTRMST, having released the self-titled debut album in 2014. Earlier this year, the pair also launched their album Material from their electronic project, Blaqk Audio.

AFI (The Blood Album) cover art

AFI (The Blood Album) tracklist

Dark Snow Still A Stranger Aurelia Hidden Knives Get Hurt Above The Bridge So Beneath You Snow Cats Dumb Kids Pink Eyes Feed From The Floor White Offerings She Speaks The Language The Wind That Carries Me Away

