Guns N' Roses release video showing all the times Axl Rose has fallen over onstage

In an unexpected development, Guns N' Roses have released an official video which features almost an entire minute's footage of frontman Axl Rose falling over onstage.

The 59-second clip compiles 14 different instances of Axl taking a tumble – although one, to be fair, seems to be a deliberate fall – alongside a single moment where the unsteady frontman trips but cleverly retains his balance.

Quite why the publicity-shy Rose has elected to approve this compilation of clumsiness is unclear, although we imagine it's got something to do with publicising the band's ongoing Because What You Want & What You Get Are Two Completely Different Things Tour, which kicked off at the Songdo Moonlight Park in Incheon, South Korea, at the beginning of the month.

What's more, we've done the math. Guns N' Roses have played somewhere in the region of 1092 shows over the course of their career, meaning that Axl falls over at 1.28% of the band's performances. This is, we suspect, much higher than any other frontman, with the possible exception of Dave Grohl.

So buy a ticket. You might get lucky and witness Axl going arse-over-tit for a 15th time.

The next date on Guns N' Roses' tour is at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on May 23. Full dates below.

Guns N' Roses Because What You Want & What You Get Are Two Completely Different Things Tour 2025

May 23: Riyadh Kingdom Arena, Saudi Arabia

May 27: Abu Dhabi Etihad Arena, UAE

May 30: Shekvetili Parka, Georgia^

Jun 02: Istanbul Tüpraş Stadyumu, Turkey^

Jun 06: Coimbra Estádio Cidade de Coimbra, Portugal^

Jun 09: Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Spain

Jun 12: Florence Firenze Rocks, Italy*^

Jun 15: Hradec Kralove Rock For People, Czech Republic*^

Jun 18: Dusseldorf Merkur Spiel-Arena, Germany^

Jun 20: Munich Allianz Arena, Germany^

Jun 23: Birmingham Villa Park, UK

Jun 26: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jun 29: Aarhus Eskelunden, Denmark+

Jul 02: Trondheim Granåsen Ski Centre, Norway+

Jul 04: Stockholm Strawberry Aren, Sweden+

Jul 07: Tampere Ratina Stadium, Finland+

Jul 10: Kaunas Darius and Girėnas Stadium, Lithuania+

Jul 12: Warsaw PGE Nardowy, Poland+

Jul 15: Budapest Puskás Aréna, Hungary+

Jul 18: Belgrade Ušće Park, Serbia+

Jul 21: Sofia Vasil Levski Stadium, Bulgaria+

Jul 24: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadion, Austria#

Jul 28: Luxembourg Open Air, Luxembourg#

Jul 31: Wacken Festival, Germany*

* = Festival appearance

+ = with Public Enemy

^ = with Rival Sons

# = with Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter

Tickets are on sale now.