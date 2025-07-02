BEAT share live clip of Neal And Jack And Me as they announce new live release

King Crimson-related quartet BEAT have shared a new live clip of Neal And Jack And Me, originally the opening track from Crimson's 1982 album Beat.

The new live version is taken from an upcoming live release, BEAT LIVE, which will be released on Blu-ray, vinyl and CD through InsideOutMusic/Sony on September 26.

BEAT were formed, with Robert Fripp's blessing, by Adrian Belew and feature Crimson and Peter Gabriel bassist Tony Levin, Tool drummer Danny Carey and guitarist Steve Vai.

“You're walking on stage with three virtuoso musicians, world class professionals who have seen it all but are still having fun playing this music which is timeless and unlike anything done before or since and the audience knows every word and are so thrilled with the performance the energy and love beaming back at you is overwhelming," enthuses Belew. "What could be better?”

The band, who toured the US to much acclaim throughout 2024 and have thus far played in Mexico and South America this year, will launch the new live release with a one-off show in Tokyo's Budokan on September 1.

"I look forward to every show I get to perform with Tony, Adrian and Steve with excitement and awe," Danny Carey expressed. "Playing gigs with musicians of this calibre is a dream come true. These songs are fun and challenging and the promise of inspiration, execution, and surprise has never let me down. I can’t wait to do more!”

BEAT LIVE will be released in three configurations. A 3-LP set, a Blu-ray release accompanied by 2-CDs and a 12-page photo booklet, and a limited collector’s edition that will contain the Blu-ray, 2-CDs, a bonus CD, and a 36-page artbook.

Pre-order BEAT LIVE.

BEAT – Neal and Jack and Me (OFFICIAL LIVE VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

(Image credit: InsideOut Music/Sony)

BEAT: BEAT LIVE

1. Neurotica

2. Neal And Jack And Me

3. Heartbeat

4. Sartori In Tangier

5. Model Man,

6. Dig Me

7. Man With An Open Heart

8. Industry

9. Larks' Tongues In Aspic Part lll

10. Waiting Man

11. The Sheltering Sky

12. Sleepless

13. Frame By Frame

14. Matte Kudasai

15. Elephant Talk

16. Three Of A Perfect Pair

17. Indiscipline

18. Red

19. Thela Hun Ginjeet