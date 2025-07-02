Supertramp's Crime Of The Century and Crisis? What Crises? to get 50th anniversary reissues
Supertramp's classic 1974 album Crime Of The Century and 1975 release Crisis? What Crisis? to be reissued on vinyl
Supertramp's classic 1970s albums Crime Of The Century and Crisis? What Crisis? are to have 50th anniversary vinyl reissues released through UMC on August 29.
The band themselves, along with co-producer Ken Scott, have overseen the new reissues, which have been remastered at half-speed by Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios.
Originally released in 1974, Crime Of The Century was the band's commercial breakthrough album. The band's third album, following on from their self-titled debut and 1971's Indelibly Stamped. It was the first album to feature the band's perceived classic line-up, with newcomers John Helliwell (vocals, saxophone, clarinet), Dougie Thomson (bass) and Bob Siebenberg, then credited as Bob. C. Benberg (drums) joining vocalists and keyboardists Roger Hodgson and Rick Davies.
The album spawned the hit single Dreamer, which reached No. 13 in the UK singles chart, as well as featuring live favourites and longer, more progressively minded fare such as Bloody Well Right, School, Rudy and the title track.
A year later, Crisis? What Crisis? took its title from a line in the film Day Of The Jackal, that was later used by a newspaper referring to 1979 Winter Of Discontent in the UK.
The album featured the popular Ain't Nobody But Me, but was less successful than its predecessor. Subsequently, Thomson referred to the album as "disjointed" but Hodgson would later claim it to be his favourite album by the band.
