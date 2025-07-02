Celebrate Black Sabbath going Back To The Beginning by grabbing this exclusive Ozzy Osbourne t-shirt

In just a handful of days, Black Sabbath will go Back To The Beginning.

Reuniting onstage for the first time in almost 20 years, the heavy metal godfathers’ founders Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward will bow out in a blaze of glory, marking the Prince Of Darkness’ last-ever performance with what will surely be a performance for the ages.

Plus, the band’s all-day event at Villa Park in their hometown of Birmingham on July 5 will be rounded out by a who’s-who of heavy metal royalty, from Metallica and Slayer to Gojira and Mastodon.

It couldn’t get any more exciting! Oh, wait… turns out it can. We here at Metal Hammer are celebrating the Back To The Beginning event by teaming up with Team Ozz to offer you a t-shirt you won’t find anywhere else.

(Image credit: Future)

Our webstore has an exclusive tee themed around Ozzy’s career-revitalising solo debut album, 1980’s Blizzard Of Ozz, available to pre-order at this very moment!

The stylish bit of merch joins a whole array of Ozzy- and Sabbath-themed goodies that you can get your mitts on through Louder’s brands. Metal Hammer and Classic Rock have teamed up with The Big Issue to bring you the official programme for Back To The Beginning.

The 68-page tribute to all things Sabbath will be available at Villa Park on the big day, but if you can’t make it to the Midlands, we also have some copies in our webstore. All proceeds from it will go to The Big Issue in aid of their mission to end poverty.

Furthermore, Sabbath are on the cover of the new issue of Metal Hammer. All four members are interviewed inside, as are many of the musicians set to descend on Birmingham this weekend and tip their hats to the OGs. We’re talking Scott Ian, Lzzy Hale, Joe Duplantier, Randy Blythe, David Ellefson, Duff Mckagan, Jerry Cantrell and plenty of others!

All these dark delights – including that one-of-a-kind t-shirt – can be yours with just one visit to the Louder store. And, whether you’ll be there in person or tuning in via the global livestream, we’ll see you at Villa Park on Saturday.