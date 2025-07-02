"Best song of the night." Liam Gallagher reacts to footage of Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong kicking a fan offstage for playing Oasis anthem Wonderwall instead of Green Day's Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong kicked a fan offstage on Monday night (June 30) for playing Oasis' 1995 single Wonderwall. And Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher seems rather amused that he did so.

Green Day were playing at the Luxexpo Open Air in Luxembourg on June 30, and as is customary, at the climax of their set, the Californian punk superstars invited a fan to join them onstage to play acoustic guitar on their traditional show closer Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life).

"This could go really great," Billie Joe commented as the fan, wearing a red baseball cap, made his way to the stage, "Or..."

"Or..."indeed, for the young man in question seemingly decided that this would be a perfect opportunity to troll the band while accepting their hospitality.

After embracing Armstrong, and strapping on his guitar, the fan strums the opening chords to Good Riddance, seemingly reassuring Green Day's frontman that he can actually play the song.

Armstrong then sings the song's opening two lines as planned, but his guest guitarist suddenly stops playing, suggesting that he doesn't know the next part of the song. Armstrong then mutters, "You're fucking killing me", laughing, and says, "You told me you could play this one."

The fan then begins to strum the opening chords to Wonderwall instead, leading Armstrong to say, "Oh, fuck me", and reclaim his guitar.

“Nice try, nice try,” he laughs, proceeding to play the song himself as the piss-taker is led away.

Green Day - Good Riddance - (Live in Luxembourg 4K) 30.06.25 - YouTube Watch On

When footage of the incident was posted on X, Liam Gallagher added his thoughts, writing, "Best song of the night."

Gallagher will get his own opportunity to sing Wonderwall later this week, when Oasis kick off their long-awaited reunion tour in Cardiff.