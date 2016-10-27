Watch Danny Worsnop's live return to Asking Alexandria

Footage has emerged of Danny Worsnop making his live return to Asking Alexandria.
The video was shot at Seattle’s Showbox SoDo – the first show on their 10 Years In The Black tour.
The reunion was confirmed at the weekend, following a breakdown in relations with Worsnop’s replacement Denis Stoff, who’d joined in 2015.
Asking Alexandria’s Seattle setlist excluded all songs from latest album The Black – their only record featuring the Ukrainian musician. Fans on social media have commented on the fact that nothing from The Black was performed and that a number of tracks not played live in years were included.
Guitarist Ben Bruce reported that Stoff had “just stopped talking” to the band – but the singer hit back later, saying: “I left AA because I can’t be in a touring band at this point in my life. There’s no drama and I don’t want to be a part of it.”
Asking Alexandria also recently confirmed they’d already started recording a new song with Worsnop.
Matt Good – who’s a member of Kill It With Fire alongside Bruce – has revealed studio work is in progress.
Good said: “Mixing an amazing new Asking Alexandria song at the moment featuring the return of Danny, who absolutely crushed the vocals. Damn damn.”
Worsnop said of his return: ”I’m now in a place mentally where this is something I can embrace again, with the men I started this crazy journey with. It’s a beautiful nostalgia that feels like nothing ever changed.
“All I can speak to is my excitement to be working with my old and dear friends, playing music we made for a decade that we are here to celebrate.”
Sumerian Records: 10 Years In The Black tour, featuring Asking Alexandria
Oct 27: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA
Oct 28: Boise Knitting Factory, Idaho
Oct 29: Salt Lake City Complex, Utah
Oct 31: Omaha Slowdown, NE
Nov 01: Chicago House Of Blues, IL
Nov 04: Cleveland Agora, OH
Nov 06: Montreal Metropolis, QB
Nov 07: Toronto Phoenix, Ontario
Nov 09: Buffalo Town Ballroom, NY
Nov 10: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA
Nov 11: Portland State Theatre, ME
Nov 12: Worcester Palladium, ME
Nov 14: New York Webster Hall, NY
Nov 15: Clifton Park Upstate Concert Hall, NY
Nov 16: Baltimore Ram’s Head Live, MD
Nov 18: Norfolk NorVa Theatre, VA
Nov 19: Charlotte Amos Southend, NC
Nov 20: Orlando Plaza Live, FL
Nov 21: Ft Lauderdale Revolution Live, FL
Nov 23: Tampa Ritz, FL
Nov 25: Houston Warehouse Live, TX
Nov 26: Corpus Christi Concrete Street Amphitheater, TX
Nov 27: Dallas Bomb Factory, TX
Nov 28: Lubbock Lone Star Pavilion, TX
Nov 29: Albuquerque El Rey Theater, NM
Dec 01: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV
Dec 02: San Diego SOMA, CA
Dec 03: Los Angeles Wiltern, CA
Dec 04: San Francisco Regency Ballroom, CA
Dec 06: Scottsdale Livewire, AZ
