Watch Danny Worsnop's live return to Asking Alexandria

Footage has emerged of Danny Worsnop making his live return to Asking Alexandria.

The video was shot at Seattle’s Showbox SoDo – the first show on their 10 Years In The Black tour.

The reunion was confirmed at the weekend, following a breakdown in relations with Worsnop’s replacement Denis Stoff, who’d joined in 2015.

Asking Alexandria’s Seattle setlist excluded all songs from latest album The Black – their only record featuring the Ukrainian musician. Fans on social media have commented on the fact that nothing from The Black was performed and that a number of tracks not played live in years were included.

Guitarist Ben Bruce reported that Stoff had “just stopped talking” to the band – but the singer hit back later, saying: “I left AA because I can’t be in a touring band at this point in my life. There’s no drama and I don’t want to be a part of it.”

Asking Alexandria also recently confirmed they’d already started recording a new song with Worsnop.

Matt Good – who’s a member of Kill It With Fire alongside Bruce – has revealed studio work is in progress.

Good said: “Mixing an amazing new Asking Alexandria song at the moment featuring the return of Danny, who absolutely crushed the vocals. Damn damn.”

Worsnop said of his return: ”I’m now in a place mentally where this is something I can embrace again, with the men I started this crazy journey with. It’s a beautiful nostalgia that feels like nothing ever changed.

“All I can speak to is my excitement to be working with my old and dear friends, playing music we made for a decade that we are here to celebrate.”

Sumerian Records: 10 Years In The Black tour, featuring Asking Alexandria

Oct 27: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA

Oct 28: Boise Knitting Factory, Idaho

Oct 29: Salt Lake City Complex, Utah

Oct 31: Omaha Slowdown, NE

Nov 01: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Nov 04: Cleveland Agora, OH

Nov 06: Montreal Metropolis, QB

Nov 07: Toronto Phoenix, Ontario

Nov 09: Buffalo Town Ballroom, NY

Nov 10: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

Nov 11: Portland State Theatre, ME

Nov 12: Worcester Palladium, ME

Nov 14: New York Webster Hall, NY

Nov 15: Clifton Park Upstate Concert Hall, NY

Nov 16: Baltimore Ram’s Head Live, MD

Nov 18: Norfolk NorVa Theatre, VA

Nov 19: Charlotte Amos Southend, NC

Nov 20: Orlando Plaza Live, FL

Nov 21: Ft Lauderdale Revolution Live, FL

Nov 23: Tampa Ritz, FL

Nov 25: Houston Warehouse Live, TX

Nov 26: Corpus Christi Concrete Street Amphitheater, TX

Nov 27: Dallas Bomb Factory, TX

Nov 28: Lubbock Lone Star Pavilion, TX

Nov 29: Albuquerque El Rey Theater, NM

Dec 01: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

Dec 02: San Diego SOMA, CA

Dec 03: Los Angeles Wiltern, CA

Dec 04: San Francisco Regency Ballroom, CA

Dec 06: Scottsdale Livewire, AZ

Why it was inevitable that Danny Worsnop would return to Asking Alexandria