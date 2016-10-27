Trending

Watch Danny Worsnop's live return to Asking Alexandria

Footage of Asking Alexandria performing with the returned Danny Worsnop at Showbox SoDo in Seattle has emerged

Footage has emerged of Danny Worsnop making his live return to Asking Alexandria.

The video was shot at Seattle’s Showbox SoDo – the first show on their 10 Years In The Black tour.

The reunion was confirmed at the weekend, following a breakdown in relations with Worsnop’s replacement Denis Stoff, who’d joined in 2015.

Asking Alexandria’s Seattle setlist excluded all songs from latest album The Black their only record featuring the Ukrainian musician. Fans on social media have commented on the fact that nothing from The Black was performed and that a number of tracks not played live in years were included.

Guitarist Ben Bruce reported that Stoff had “just stopped talking” to the band – but the singer hit back later, saying: “I left AA because I can’t be in a touring band at this point in my life. There’s no drama and I don’t want to be a part of it.”

Asking Alexandria also recently confirmed they’d already started recording a new song with Worsnop.

Matt Good – who’s a member of Kill It With Fire alongside Bruce – has revealed studio work is in progress.

Good said: “Mixing an amazing new Asking Alexandria song at the moment featuring the return of Danny, who absolutely crushed the vocals. Damn damn.”

Worsnop said of his return: ”I’m now in a place mentally where this is something I can embrace again, with the men I started this crazy journey with. It’s a beautiful nostalgia that feels like nothing ever changed.

“All I can speak to is my excitement to be working with my old and dear friends, playing music we made for a decade that we are here to celebrate.”

Sumerian Records: 10 Years In The Black tour, featuring Asking Alexandria

Oct 27: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA
Oct 28: Boise Knitting Factory, Idaho
Oct 29: Salt Lake City Complex, Utah
Oct 31: Omaha Slowdown, NE
Nov 01: Chicago House Of Blues, IL
Nov 04: Cleveland Agora, OH
Nov 06: Montreal Metropolis, QB
Nov 07: Toronto Phoenix, Ontario
Nov 09: Buffalo Town Ballroom, NY
Nov 10: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA
Nov 11: Portland State Theatre, ME
Nov 12: Worcester Palladium, ME
Nov 14: New York Webster Hall, NY
Nov 15: Clifton Park Upstate Concert Hall, NY
Nov 16: Baltimore Ram’s Head Live, MD
Nov 18: Norfolk NorVa Theatre, VA
Nov 19: Charlotte Amos Southend, NC
Nov 20: Orlando Plaza Live, FL
Nov 21: Ft Lauderdale Revolution Live, FL
Nov 23: Tampa Ritz, FL
Nov 25: Houston Warehouse Live, TX
Nov 26: Corpus Christi Concrete Street Amphitheater, TX
Nov 27: Dallas Bomb Factory, TX
Nov 28: Lubbock Lone Star Pavilion, TX
Nov 29: Albuquerque El Rey Theater, NM
Dec 01: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV
Dec 02: San Diego SOMA, CA
Dec 03: Los Angeles Wiltern, CA
Dec 04: San Francisco Regency Ballroom, CA
Dec 06: Scottsdale Livewire, AZ

