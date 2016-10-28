Deftones will return to Paris for first time since terror attacks

Deftones have added a Paris date to their 2017 European tour and say they are “excited and honoured” to be returning to the French capital for the fist time since last year’s terror attacks.

Deftones were scheduled to play a three-night residency at the Bataclan in Paris from November 14 last year and the band and some of their crew were at the venue the night before, November 13, to watch the Eagles Of Death Metal’s show.

Not long after they had left the venue, it was attacked by so-called IS terrorists who murdered 89 people as part of a wider, coordinated attack on the city which saw a total of 130 people killed.

In the wake of the attacks, Deftones abandoned their touring plans and returned home to the US.

They announced a run of European dates earlier this week and have now added a Paris show. They will play at the city’s Olympia on May 2.

Deftones say: “We’re excited and honoured to return to Paris this spring in support of Gore.”

The dates are in support of the band’s latest album Gore, which was released in April of this year.

Tour tickets go on sale at 9am BST today (Friday, October 28). Full dates can be seen below.

Deftones Gore European tour 2017

Apr 18: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Apr 19: Munich Zenith, Germany

Apr 20: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland

Apr 21: Milan Fabrique, Italy

Apr 23: Offenbach Stadhalle, Germany

Apr 24: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Apr 25: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Apr 27: Berlin Velodrom, Germany

Apr 28: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Apr 29: Meerhout Groezrock, Belgium

May 01: Cologne Palladium, Germany

May 02: Paris Olympia, France (new date)

May 05: London Alexandra Palace, UK

May 06: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

May 07: Glasgow SECC, UK

