Green Day, System Of A Down, Linkin Park for Nova festival

Green Day, Blink-182, Linkin Park, System Of A Down and more have been announced for Austria’s Nova Rock Festival next June.

Also joining the big acts on the bill at Nickelsdorf Pannonia Fields are Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, Architects, Of Mice & Men, Prophets Of Rage, Rancid, Suicide Silence, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Hatebreed, In Flames, Devildriver, Airbourne, Avatar and David Hasselhoff. The event takes place over the weekend June 14-17.

It’s the latest in a raft of 2017 festival announcements for System Of A Down, who haven’t been seeing playing together since last year’s shows marking the 100th anniversary of the Armenian genocide.

Frontman Serj Tankian previously said there had been band discussions over the possibility of new music.

He said: “There’s definitely a lot of communication going on – a lot of back-and-forth. I can’t make a statement in terms of whether we’re going to have a record or not, because we haven’t gone into the studio and done it.

“But there’s definitely communication going on, songs being played to each other and all that stuff. So it’s good. We’ll see what happens.”

Their last release was 2005’s Hypnotize.

Meanwhile, Green Day recently released a lyric video for their track Say Goodbye, a track lifted from their current album Revolution Radio. They’ll also top the British Summer Time festival bill at Hyde Park next July.

How Green Day's Basket Case changed pop-punk forever