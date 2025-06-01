“An essential live experience for the modern metalhead, equal to anything you’d see from KISS, AC/DC or Rammstein.” Babymetal’s biggest ever UK headline show at London's O2 Arena proves they’re future festival headliners

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

“Restrained” isn’t a word you can often apply to Babymetal. But with them finally ascending up to London’s 20,000 capacity O2 Arena – making them the first not only to headline the venue, but to sell it out, no less – it’s hard to shake the feeling that everything we’ve seen from the Japanese band to this point has been a dress rehearsal for what they're really capable of.

Right from the off, it’s obvious the scale of this show is unlike anything we’ve seen from Babymetal to this point. The stage is split into segments with hydraulic, rising platforms adorned with massive screens, and the walkway from the stage seems to basically split the standing area in two, stretching right the way back. But as much as some things change, some remain comfortingly familiar.

“Are you ready to headbang?” The appearance of Su-Metal, Moametal and Momometal elicits a roar worthy of stadiums and we’re off to the races as the stage explodes with fireworks and towering jets of flame spurt to chants of “B-A-B-Y-M-E-T-A-L” while a colossal circle pit breaks out below. Not metal? Pull the other one, pal.

Over the next 100 minutes, Babymetal are the most vibrant band on the planet. Glittering outfits, Michael Bay levels of pyrotechnics, on-point choreography and spectacular visuals make this feel like one of the most resplendent live experiences you could ever possibly have. More than that though, there’s also an undeniable sense of anthemia in the set, language barrier be damned. Fans roar along to the likes of Megitsune and METALI!!, even dancing along with the choreography and getting as involved as at any other enormodome metal show.

The energy levels never get the chance to drop, either. Even without the sheer hyperactive force and recognisability of older songs like Headbangeeeeerrrrr!!!!! or Gimme Chocolate!!, Babymetal have been building an impressive arsenal that seems to raise the bar with each new tune. Pa Pa Ya!! and BxMxC offer skull-rattling force, while Karate is every bit as groovy and thunderous as anything Machine Head or Lamb Of God have put out over the last decade.

New album Metal Forth might be packed with collaborations, but it adds an extra dimension of star power to Babymetal’s live show. The band have been playing Metali!! with a big-screen appearance from Tom Morello for a while, but replicating the trick with the likes of Electric Callboy (Ratata), Bloodywood (Kon! Kon!) and Slaughter To Prevail (Song 3) chucks extra helpings of spice onto an already impressive buffet.

There’s surprises in store too. The live debut of Polyphia feature track Sunset Kiss with gorgeous, colourful patterned displays and a live team-up with Poppy on from me to u means we’ve seen over half of Metal Forth live before the album is even released in the UK, making it feel like we’re glimpsing the future.

And maybe we are. It’s wild to think that Babymetal had already jumped to Wembley Arena within two years of their first UK appearance, but this last decade has seen them ease off the pedal and move in increments. They’ve packed out the UK’s most prestigious venues, played just about every major festival and consolidated themselves as an essential live experience for the modern metalhead, every bit the equal of anything you’d have seen from KISS, AC/DC or Rammstein way back when.

By the time they depart on an absolutely colossal Road Of Resistance, flames blasting all along the walkway and main stage in ways that’d make Rammstein envious, it feels like the truth is written plain as day. Babymetal are ready to step up as one of the biggest metal bands on the planet, future festival headliners without a shadow of a doubt.

Metal Forth is due August 8 via Capitol Records.

Babymetal Setlist The O2, London May 30 2025

Babymetal Death

Megitsune

Pa Pa Ya!!

BxMxC

Metali!!

Kon! Kon!

Sunset Kiss

Song 3

Headbangeeeeerrrrr!!!!!

RATATATA

Gimme Chocolate!!

From me to u

Karate

Ijime, Dame, Zettai

Road Of Resistance