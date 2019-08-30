Watch Leprous in video for sprawling new track Below

Leprous have released a video for their new single Below.

It’s the first taste of material from the band’s recently announced album Pitfalls. The follow-up to 2017’s Malina will launch on October 25 through InsideOut Music on CD, limited edition mediabook CD with two bonus tracks, 2LP on heavyweight vinyl and on digital and streaming platforms.

Leprous vocalist and keyboardist Einar Solberg says: “Below was the first song written for the Pitfalls album and it was composed in a period of denial of what was to come. It was a very spontaneous song, made first with only piano and vocals."

He adds: “Below is a very emotional and melancholic track, and it means a lot to me personally – both musically and lyrically. Large cinematic string arrangements, electronic elements, very acoustic and organic parts all combined. Very epic but at the same time very fragile!”

Pitfalls was recorded with producer David Castillo and mixed by Adam Noble at Ghostward Studios, while the cover art was painted by Indonesian artist Elicia Edijanto.

Leprous will head out on tour in support of Pitfalls with The Ocean and Port Noir from November.

Leprous: Pitfalls

1. Below

2. I Lose Hope

3. Observe The Train

4. By My Throne

5. Alleviate

6. At The Bottom

7. Distant Bells

8. Foreigner

9. The Sky Is Red

Leprous 2019 European tour dates with The Ocean and Port Noir

Nov 01: Esch Rockhal, Luxembourg

Nov 02: Zwolle Hedon, Netherlands

Nov 03: Leiden Gebr. De Nobel, Netherlands

Nov 04: Berlin Kesselhaus, Germany

Nov 05: Cologne Kantine, Germany

Nov 06: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Nov 07: Antwerp Zappa, Belgium

Nov 08: London ULU, UK

Nov 09: Manchester Academy 2, UK

Nov 11: Zurich Plaza, Switzerland

Nov 12: Paris Cabaret Sauvage, France

Nov 13: Lyon CCO, France

Nov 14: Biarritz Atabal, France

Nov 15: Madrid Shoko, Spain

Nov 16: Barcelona Apolo, Spain

Nov 18: Parma Campus Music Industry Italy

Nov 19: Munich Freiheiz, Germany

Nov 20: Vienna Szene, Austria

Nov 21: Prague Palac Akropolis, Czech Republic

Nov 22: Dresden Beatpol, Germany

Nov 23: Wroclaw Pralnia, Poland

Nov 24: Hamburg Uebel & Gefahrlich, Germany

Nov 25: Copenhagen Lille Vega, Denmark

Nov 26: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden

Nov 27: Stockholm Fryshuset Klubben, Sweden