Soen announce new studio album, Reliance, will be released in January

Swedish-based prog metallers Soen have announced that they will release their latest studio album, Reliance, through Silver Lining Music on January 16.

The band have shared the first new music from the upcoming album with a new video for the powerfully emotive new single Primal.

"Primal is a song that came from a place of frustration with the world we’re living in," explains drummer Martin Lopez, who originally formed the band back in 2004. "The corruption, the division and the suffocating grip that technology has on all of us. It’s heavy and straight to the point, built on riffs and raw energy, but it also opens up into a chorus that feels hopeful, like a reminder that light can still break through the dark.”



“For us, it’s about more than just aggression,” adds vocalist Joel Ekelöf. “It’s about encouraging people to find that fire again, to reconnect with passion, and to take those steps out of the darkness together.”

The band, completed by Lars Enok Åhlund (keyboards & guitar), Cody Lee Ford (guitar), and Stefan Stenberg (bass), will head out with Dark Tranquillity, Equilibrium and Iotunn on the Ultima Ratio Fest 2025 throughout Europe during September and October. You can see all the dates below.

Reliance will be available on 12” vinyl in black and colour variants, CD, digital formats and special D2C products and bundles.

Soen: Reliance

1. Primal

2. Mercenary

3. Discordia

4. Axis

5. Huntress

6. Unbound

7. Indifferent

8. Drifter

9. Draconian

10. Vellichor

Sep 24: GER Cologne Carlswerk Victoria

Sep 25: SWI Pratteln Z7

Sep 26: GER Munich Tonhalle

Sep 27: ITA Trezzo sull'Adda Metalitalia.com Fest

Sep 28: GER Stuttgart LKA Longhorn

Sep 29: NED Utrecht TivoliVredenburg

Sep 30: Paris Bataclan

Oct 1: GER Langen Neue Stadthalle

Oct 2: BEL Antwerp Trix

Oct 3: GER Leipzig Felsenkeller

Oct 4: GER Osnabrück Die Botschaft

Oct 5: GER Berlin Astra Kulturhaus

Oct 6: CZE Prague SaSazu

Oct 7: HUN Budapest Barba Negra

Oct 8: POL Wrocław A2 - Centrum Koncertowe

Oct 9: AUT Linz Posthof

Oct 10: GER Saarbrücken Garage

Oct 11: GER Geiselwind, Eventzentrum

Oct 12: GER Hannover Capitol

