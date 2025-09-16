Soen announce new studio album, Reliance, will be released in January
Swedish prog metallers Soen share the powerfully emotive Primal, the first new music from their upcoming album Reliance
Swedish-based prog metallers Soen have announced that they will release their latest studio album, Reliance, through Silver Lining Music on January 16.
The band have shared the first new music from the upcoming album with a new video for the powerfully emotive new single Primal.
"Primal is a song that came from a place of frustration with the world we’re living in," explains drummer Martin Lopez, who originally formed the band back in 2004. "The corruption, the division and the suffocating grip that technology has on all of us. It’s heavy and straight to the point, built on riffs and raw energy, but it also opens up into a chorus that feels hopeful, like a reminder that light can still break through the dark.”
“For us, it’s about more than just aggression,” adds vocalist Joel Ekelöf. “It’s about encouraging people to find that fire again, to reconnect with passion, and to take those steps out of the darkness together.”
The band, completed by Lars Enok Åhlund (keyboards & guitar), Cody Lee Ford (guitar), and Stefan Stenberg (bass), will head out with Dark Tranquillity, Equilibrium and Iotunn on the Ultima Ratio Fest 2025 throughout Europe during September and October. You can see all the dates below.
Reliance will be available on 12” vinyl in black and colour variants, CD, digital formats and special D2C products and bundles.
Soen: Reliance
1. Primal
2. Mercenary
3. Discordia
4. Axis
5. Huntress
6. Unbound
7. Indifferent
8. Drifter
9. Draconian
10. Vellichor
Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
Soen Ultima Ratio Fest 2025 tour dates
Sep 24: GER Cologne Carlswerk Victoria
Sep 25: SWI Pratteln Z7
Sep 26: GER Munich Tonhalle
Sep 27: ITA Trezzo sull'Adda Metalitalia.com Fest
Sep 28: GER Stuttgart LKA Longhorn
Sep 29: NED Utrecht TivoliVredenburg
Sep 30: Paris Bataclan
Oct 1: GER Langen Neue Stadthalle
Oct 2: BEL Antwerp Trix
Oct 3: GER Leipzig Felsenkeller
Oct 4: GER Osnabrück Die Botschaft
Oct 5: GER Berlin Astra Kulturhaus
Oct 6: CZE Prague SaSazu
Oct 7: HUN Budapest Barba Negra
Oct 8: POL Wrocław A2 - Centrum Koncertowe
Oct 9: AUT Linz Posthof
Oct 10: GER Saarbrücken Garage
Oct 11: GER Geiselwind, Eventzentrum
Oct 12: GER Hannover Capitol
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.