Cool new proggy sounds you must hear from Charlotte Wessels, Leprous, Hällas and more in Prog's Tracks Of The Week

It's Prog's brand new Tracks Of The Week! Seven new and diverse slices of progressively inclined music for you to enjoy.

A big well done to Franco-British progressive rock band Firelighters, whose debut album isn't even out yet, but whose catchy My Time Will Come eventually caught up with and surpassed Canadian post-rocker Alex Henry Foster to take top place last week, with Pure Reason Revolution in third place.

The premise for Tracks Of The Week is simple - we've collated a batch of new releases by bands falling under the progressive umbrella, and collated them together in one post for you - makes it so much easier than having to dip in and out of various individual posts, doesn't it? The idea is to watch the videos (or listen if it's a stream), enjoy (or not) and also to vote for your favourite in the voting form at the bottom of this post. Couldn't be easier, could it?

We'll be bringing you Tracks Of The Week, as the title implies, each week. Next week we'll update you with this week's winner and present a host of new prog music for you to enjoy.

If you're a band and you want to be featured in Prog's Tracks Of The Week, send your video (as a YouTube link) or track embed, band photo and biog to us here.

CHARLOTTE WESSELS' THE OBSESSION - BACKUP PLAN (feat. ASGER MYGIND)

Former Delain singer Charlotte Wessels hooks up with VOLA frontman Asger Mygind on the epic Backup Plan, reuniting performers who toured together on VOLA’s Friend of a Phantom Tour in 2024. Backup Plan was originally a bonus track on select vinyl editions of Wessel’s full-band debut The Obsession which saw the light of day last year. Wessels will be touring with Epica and Amaranthe in the UK in January.

“The new single, Backup Plan, is one of those songs that refused to let go," Wessels explains. "It started as an outtake from the original sessions, but something about it never felt complete, until we toured with VOLA and the missing piece revealed itself. Asger’s voice perfectly brought out the song’s contrast between beauty and darkness. The song presents a conversation between life and the quiet pull of the unknown, a duet with Death, presenting itself not as a villain but as a kind refuge. Working with Asger Mygind brought that concept fully to life; his performance captures the gentleness and gravity I always imagined. this version finally sounds the way it was always meant to.”

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Charlotte Wessels - BACKUP PLAN ft Asger Mygind (VOLA) - Official Lyric video - YouTube Watch On

LEPROUS - PASSING

Norwegian proggers Leprous have shared a live clip of Passing, which is taken from the band's recently announced new live offering, An Evening Of Atonement, which is released on CD and Blu-ray through InsideOut Music on October 24. The whole affair was filmed at the band's show at the Poppodium 013 venue in Tilburg, The Netherlands on February 7 earlier this year.

“In January of 2025, we embarked on a project to perform the biggest shows of our career to date, playing in major European cities to sold-out shows," the band state. "We aimed to put on a spectacle, drawing on music from our entire back catalogue over two mammoth sets every night, and showcasing it all within our biggest technical productions yet. It all culminated in this – An Evening Of Atonement – shot live at the wonderful 013 Poppodium in Tilburg."

LEPROUS - "Passing (Live In Tilburg 2025)" / Official Video - YouTube Watch On

HÄLLAS - THE EMISSARY

Swedish prog rock quintet Hällas will release their fourth studio album, Panorama, through their own label, Äventyr Records, on January 30. Taken from the new album, the near seven-minute The Emissary, is the sound of young men inspired by all the right bands, being creative with their influences and having fun while they do it. What more could you ask for?

"In one way, Panorama sounds familiar: an imaginative hybrid of progressive 70s rock and heavy metal with echoes of both folk and psychedelia, along with conceptual content," the band say. "In another sense, you have not quite heard a record like this from Hällas before. The self-confidence has never been as evident. Influences from different directions collide, and sometimes clash, contributing to the feeling that the expected instead culminates in wonder at what it is you're hearing."

The Emissary - YouTube Watch On

ALTESIA - THE SOMNAMBULIST PT. 1

French prog rockers Altesia released their third studio album, The Somnambulist, earlier this year, which the Bordeaux quintet claim to be their most diverse and accomplished album to date. Previously, they have released their debut, Paragon Circus (2019) and Embryo (2021). The band have just released Pt.1 of the title track.

"This song is track #1 on the record, so it sets the tone for the rest of the album," explains vocalist and guitarist Clément Darrieu. "It's about a widowed hermit living in a small cabin, deep in the woods. The lyrics deal with his routine and habits and the fact he is still trying to accept his wife's demise. But we can't reveal too much for now, otherwise you guys would be spoiled!"

ALTESIA - THE SOMNAMBULIST PT.1 (official lyric video) - YouTube Watch On

DANIEL VINCENT - MOMENT IN THE SUN

Musician and producer Daniel Vincent (The Resonance Association) will release his latest solo album, Means Of Escape, on November 14. The album will see the light of day through Burning Shed, and sees renowned artist Carl Glover supplying the artwork for the new record, from which comes the piano-led vocal track Moment In The Sun, which sees Vincent question the cost of rising to the top.

"These songs are about living the life that we have, and not spending too much time worrying about the things you can't change" says Vincent. "Moment In The Sun was a relatively late addition to the album. I had originally parked it for someone else but revisited it and decided to write the lyrics and sing it myself."

Daniel Vincent // Moment in the Sun [Lyric Video] - YouTube Watch On

ALL INDIA RADIO - THE RED ROOM

Last week we had krautgaze Italians Oslo Tapes. This week step forward Australian ambient space rockers All India Radio, who will release their twentieth album, The Unified Field, from which comes the intriguing The Red Room, and which seamlessly blends strains of shoegaze, ambient music and post-rock in a very effective manner.

“If you like slow-burning ambient post-rock, with deep space between notes and David Lynch-ian undercurrents of mysticism and extra-dimensional whispers, then our new album The Unified Field is FOR YOU," the Tasmanian trio declare.

All India Radio - The Red Room - YouTube Watch On

HOLOSOIL - LOOK UP

Colourful Berlin/Helsinki-based art rock quartet Holosoil, who formed out of ashes of previous outfit R3VO, are newcomers to the prog scene, bringing with them a love of Björk, The Mars Volta, Muse and Tool. The band have just signed to prog specialists InsideOut Music and look set to shake things up somewhat. The bright, snappy Look Up is the band's first single for the label.

“The song is about humanity’s blindness to what our modern lifestyles are doing to the living world around us," the band declare. "More than blindness it’s about our inability to get out of the spiral of destruction that our economic system has trapped us in. Nature is urging us to look up from our screens and see the real world! “