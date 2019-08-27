Leprous return with new studio album Pitfalls

Leprous have revealed that their new studio album will be out later this year.

The follow-up to 2017’s Malina is titled Pitfalls, and it’ll launch on October 25 through InsideOut Music on CD, limited edition mediabook CD with two bonus tracks, 2LP on heavyweight vinyl and on digital and streaming platforms.

Leprous vocalist and keyboardist Einar Solberg says: “We're incredibly proud to announce Pitfalls. It's the album no one is expecting from Leprous. When you think you know where it's headed, you'll realise you're wrong.

“It's not only by far the biggest production and musical departure we've done, but the also most personal and honest.

“The album has been written through one of my toughest years, where I struggled with depression and anxiety. No filters, no metaphors, just the truth.”

He adds: “They say that writing music is therapeutic. but I would say that it's an understatement. For me Pitfalls is the result of 18 months of learning how to get through the dark tunnel. The music has been my torch.”

Leprous will unveil the first single and video from Pitfalls on Friday (August 30) although they’re keeping details under wraps for there moment.

Pitfalls was recorded with producer David Castillo and mixed by Adam Noble at Ghostward Studios, while the cover art was painted by Indonesian artist Elicia Edijanto.

Leprous have also shared a video trailer where they reflect on Malina, which can be watched below.

Leprous will head out on tour in support of Pitfalls with The Ocean and Port Noir from November.

Leprous: Pitfalls

1. Below

2. I Lose Hope

3. Observe The Train

4. By My Throne

5. Alleviate

6. At The Bottom

7. Distant Bells

8. Foreigner

9. The Sky Is Red

Leprous 2019 European tour dates with The Ocean and Port Noir

Nov 01: Esch Rockhal, Luxembourg

Nov 02: Zwolle Hedon, Netherlands

Nov 03: Leiden Gebr. De Nobel, Netherlands

Nov 04: Berlin Kesselhaus, Germany

Nov 05: Cologne Kantine, Germany

Nov 06: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Nov 07: Antwerp Zappa, Belgium

Nov 08: London ULU, UK

Nov 09: Manchester Academy 2, UK

Nov 11: Zurich Plaza, Switzerland

Nov 12: Paris Cabaret Sauvage, France

Nov 13: Lyon CCO, France

Nov 14: Biarritz Atabal, France

Nov 15: Madrid Shoko, Spain

Nov 16: Barcelona Apolo, Spain

Nov 18: Parma Campus Music Industry Italy

Nov 19: Munich Freiheiz, Germany

Nov 20: Vienna Szene, Austria

Nov 21: Prague Palac Akropolis, Czech Republic

Nov 22: Dresden Beatpol, Germany

Nov 23: Wroclaw Pralnia, Poland

Nov 24: Hamburg Uebel & Gefahrlich, Germany

Nov 25: Copenhagen Lille Vega, Denmark

Nov 26: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden

Nov 27: Stockholm Fryshuset Klubben, Sweden