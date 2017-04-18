Watch epic lyric video for new Ayreon track Star Of Sirrah

Ayreon have released a lyric video for their new track Star Of Sirrah exclusively with Prog.

The song features on their new album The Source, which will launch on April 28 via Mascot Label Group/Musical Theories Recordings.

Star Of Sirrah features a range of guest singers, including Dream Theater frontman James LaBrie, Nightwish singer Floor Jansen and Between The Buried And Me’s Tommy Rogers. It follows the lyric video for Everybody Dies.

Ayreon leader Arjen Lucassen says: “Here’s the second lyric video from The Source. It’s one of my favourite tracks on the album – the huge epic Star Of Sirrah.

“It features James LaBrie, Russell Allen, Hansi Kürsch, Tobias Sammet, Nils K Rue, Tommy Rogers, Michael Eriksen, Floor Jansen – and an amazing guitar solo by Paul Gilbert.”

The Source is set six billion years in the past and is said to begin “on Planet Alpha – a world in the Andromeda system where computer intelligence has far surpassed that of humanity. Alpha is facing a massive global crisis, with ecological and political catastrophes threatening all human life.

“The Alphans, our human ancestors, try to save their planet by entrusting the global computer mainframe – The Frame – to find a solution.

“Given total control of the planet, The Frame reaches the logical conclusion that its creators are the cause of all the trouble. The only way to solve Alpha’s problems is to exterminate humanity.”

The Source is now available for pre-order.

Ayreon The Source tracklist

The Day That The World Breaks Down Sea Of Machines Everybody Dies Star Of Sirrah All That Was Run! Apocalypse! Run! Condemned To Live Aquatic Race The Dream Dissolves Deathcry Of A Race Into The Ocean Bay Of Dreams Planet Y Is Alive! The Source Will Flow Journey To Forever The Human Compulsion March Of The Machines

