Listen to new Todd Rundgren track featuring Joe Satriani

Todd Rundgren has released a stream of his new track This Is Not A Drill exclusively with Prog.

It features a guest performance from guitar maestro Joe Satriani, along with Prairie Prince and Kasim Sulton and is lifted from Rundgren’s upcoming album White Knight, which will launch on May 12 via Cleopatra Records.

The record also features contributions from a number of artists including Joe Walsh, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Daryl Hall, Dam Funk, Bobby Strickland, John Boutte, Joe Fagen and Bettye LaVette.

Rundgren said: “It’s easy to get used to playing to your own audience, even if you are absorbing and experimenting with new ideas.

“I wanted to collaborate not just for the musical possibilities, but also to play for new audiences and expose my fans to the range of artists I enjoy working with.”

Rundgren previously released the track That Could Have Been Me featuring Robyn.

White Knight is now available for pre-order, while the cover art and tracklist can be found below. Rundgren has several US tour dates scheduled, with further shows to be added in due course.

Todd Rundgren White Knight tracklist

Come Got Your Back (with KK Watson, Dam Funk) Chance For Us (with Daryl Hall, Bobby Strickland Fiction Beginning (Of The End) (with John Boutte) Tin Foil Hat (with Donald Fagen) Look At Me feat (with Michael Holman) Lets Do This (with Moe Berg) Sleep (with Joe Walsh) That Could Have Been Me (with Robyn) Deaf Ears (with Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross) Naked & Afraid (with Bettye LaVette) Buy My T Wouldn’t You Like To Know (with Rebop Rundgren) This Is Not A Drill (with Joe Satriani, Prairie Prince, Kasim Sulton)

Apr 29: St Louis River City Casino And Hotel, MO

May 02: Burnsville Ames Center, MN

May 03: Waukegan Genesee Theater, IL

May 05: Columbus Express Live!, OH

May 08: Cleveland House Of Blues, OH

May 10: North Tonawanda Riviera Theater, NY

May 11: Tarrytown Music Hall, NY

May 13: Kingston Ulster PAC, NY

May 14: East Greenwich Greenwich Odeum, RI

May 17: Salisbury Blue Ocean Music Hall, MA

May 18: Portland Aura, ME

May 25: Ft. Myers Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, FL

May 27: St Petersburg The Mahaffey Theater, FL

Jun 10: Syracuse OCC Campus 35th Syracuse Jazz Festival, NY

