Watch Ayreon lyric video for new track Everybody Dies

Ayreon have released a lyric video for their new track Everybody Dies with Prog.

The song features on their upcoming concept album The Source, which will launch on April 28 via Mascot label Group and Music Theories Recordings.

Mainman Arjen Lucassen tells Prog: “Brace yourself for Armageddon – here is Everybody Dies, the first lyric video for the new Ayreon album.”

The Source is set six billion years in the past and is said to begin “on Planet Alpha – a world in the Andromeda system where computer intelligence has far surpassed that of humanity. Alpha is facing a massive global crisis, with ecological and political catastrophes threatening all human life.

“The Alphans, our human ancestors, try to save their planet by entrusting the global computer mainframe – The Frame – to find a solution.

“Given total control of the planet, The Frame reaches the logical conclusion that its creators are the cause of all the trouble. The only way to solve Alpha’s problems is to exterminate humanity.”

The Source features a raft of guest vocalist including Dream Theater’s James LaBrie, Nightwish’s Floor Jansen, Epica’s Simone Simons, Blind Guardian’s Hansi Kursch, Avantasia’s Tobias Sammet and Symphony X Russell Allen.

The album is now available for pre-order.

Ayreon The Source tracklist

The Day That The World Breaks Down Sea Of Machines Everybody Dies Star Of Sirrah All That Was Run! Apocalypse! Run! Condemned To Live Aquatic Race The Dream Dissolves Deathcry Of A Race Into The Ocean Bay Of Dreams Planet Y Is Alive! The Source Will Flow Journey To Forever The Human Compulsion March Of The Machines

