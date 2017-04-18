Public Service Broadcasting announce UK tour

Public Service Broadcasting have announced a 12-date UK tour.

The run of shows will get underway on October 13 at Cardiff’s Great Hall and wrap up with a performance at London’s Eventim Apollo on the 26th of the month.

The dates have been scheduled in support of the band’s upcoming album Every Valley, which will be released on July 7.

J. Willgoose, Esq. says: “The best part of any album release is getting the chance to play it live in front of an audience. We can’t wait to share this record with people and get out there and play the new material later this year.”

The shows will also feature a brand new set which has been devised by “all-round visual mastermind, Mr. B” which will replace Public Service Broadcasting’s mechanised tribute to Sputnik.

The band recently released a video for their new track Progress featuring Camera Obscura’s Tracyanne Campbell.

Speaking about the cast of collaborators on the follow-up to 2015’s The Race For Space, Willgoose said: “One of the most exciting things about making this album was working with a whole cast of collaborators and musicians.

“From the local strings players, the Beaufort Male Choir, and our own brass musicians, all the way through to breakthrough acts like Haiku Salut and more established artists like 9Bach’s Lisa Jên Brown, Tracyanne Campbell and a musical hero to me and countless others, James Dean Bradfield of the Manic Street Preachers.

“I’m so happy – honoured and humbled, in fact – that we’ve ended up with all of them on the album. I feel like they’ve considerably enriched and enhanced our sound and I think the record is all the better for it.”

Every Valley is now available for pre-order, while a full list of UK dates can be seen below.

Oct 13: Cardiff Great Hall

Oct 14: Norwich The Nick Rayns LCR UEA

Oct 16: Manchester Academy

Oct 17: Newcastle Boiler Shop

Oct 18: Glasgow Barrowland

Oct 19: Leeds O2 Academy

Oct 20: Coventry Warwick Arts Centre

Oct 21: Nottingham Rock City

Oct 23: Bristol Colston Hall

Oct 24: Portsmouth Pyramids Centre

Oct 25: Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion

Oct 26: London Eventim Apollo

Public Service Broadcasting Every Valley tracklist

Every Valley The Pit People Will Always Need Coal Progress (ft. Tracyanne Campbell) Go To The Road All Out Turn No More (ft. James Dean Bradfield) They Gave Me A Lamp (ft. Haiku Salut) You + Me (ft. Lisa Jên Brown) Mother Of The Village Take Me Home

Public Service Broadcasting pay tribute to Welsh coalminers on new album