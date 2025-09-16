Watch Terrifier baddie Art The Clown ‘kill’ WWE wrestler Rhea Ripley during an Ice Nine Kills concert last weekend

WWE wrestler Rhea Ripley and Terrifier antagonist Art The Clown made guest appearances during Ice Nine Kills’ set at the band’s Silver Scream Con horror convention last weekend.

On Saturday (September 13), Ripley and Art, portrayed onscreen in the three-film horror series by actor David Howard Thornton, took the stage with the metalcore band at their dedicated convention, held from September 12 to 14 in Worcester, Massachusetts.

The pair appeared during A Work Of Art, the final song of Ice Nine Kills’ set, which was released as part of the soundtrack for Terrifier 3 last year. The single came with a gory music video that featured Thornton as Art.

During the song, Ripley and Art are seen clashing after Art steals a Labubu plush toy off of the pro-wrestler. When she attempts to take it back, he ‘hits’ her on the back of her neck to knock her down, then ‘slashes’ at her neck with a knife before she goes tumbling backwards.

Watch footage of the display below.

Ripley, a multi-time WWE women’s champion, is a vocal fan of the Terrifier franchise, to the point that she lobbied to have a role in Terrifier 4, should it be made.

“I would love that,” she told interviewer Chris Van Vliet earlier this year. “I really liked Terrifier 3. I think that’s my favourite one out of all of them. Seeing Art dressed as Santa Claus is terrifying and amazing at the same time. But I want to be part of it. Kill me, please.”

In response to her ‘murder’ at the hands of Art, Ripley posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday (September 14): “Happiness overload 🤡 what a killer weekend!”

Ice Nine Kills, who released their latest album The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood in 2021, will play at the Morgue And Krypt Horror Fest in Albuquerque later this month and are booked for When We Were Young in Las Vegas in October. In November, they’ll embark on a European tour, set to wrap up with a show at the 12,500-capacity Wembley Arena in London on December 12.

On December 13 and 14, the band will bring the Silver Scream Con to the Cumberland Hotel in London. The event promises “two days of music, horror, gore and more”. Frontman Spencer Charnas has commented: “This is the chance for our loyal psychos to not only interact with the band, but to meet the stars of the very films that our music pays tribute to.”‍