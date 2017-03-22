New Issue Of Prog On Sale Now

The brand new issue of Prog is on sale with the 100 Greatest Prog Songs of all time, as voted for by you readers. In what is pretty much the definitive list of prog songs old and new, we painstakingly went through the enormous amount of votes and the results make for fascinating reading. We also talk to the likes of Genesis, Marilion, Supertramp, Gentle Giant, King Crimson, Yes, Haken and more about their songs that made the list. No doubt feverish debate is about to ensue in prog land…

Also in Prog 75…

John Wetton - an eight page tribute to the late King Crimson, Asia, Roxy Music bassist and singer who sadly passed away in January.

Mastodon - the Atlanta quartet return to concepts and prog rock with new album Emperor Of Sand.

Cruise To The Edge - Prog sets sail from Florida for prog music’s greatest floating festival.

Alan Reed - the Scottish progger discusses his second album Honey On The Razor’s Edge.

Richard Barbieri - the former Japan and Porcupine Tree keyboard player is back with a new solo venture.

Magenta - Welsh proggers enjoy a change of direction with new album We Are Legend.

Disperse - These young Polish prog rockers are set to cause quite a stir with new album Foreword.

Epica - the Dutch symphonic proggers ponder their place in the prog universe in The Outer Limits.

Ghost Community - Matt Cohen gives us a glimpse of his prog lifestyle in My Prog.

There’s album and live reviews from Allan Holdsworth, Steve Hackett, Procol Harum, Mike Oldfield, The Pineapple Thief, Pain Of Salvation and more…

And Blackfield, Mostly Autumn, KOYO, Beatrix Players and more on the accompanying CD.

