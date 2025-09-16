Scottish post-rockers Mogwai announce UK live dates for February

Scottish post-rock quartet Mogwai have announced a run of UK live dates through February next year. The tour begins at Paisley Town Hall on February 12 and finishes at Manchester's O2 Apollo on February 27.

The tour will see the band performing songs from across their 30-year-spanning discography, including their most recent album The Bad Fire, which the band have been touring at festivals around Europe this summer and continues through the continent in October and November.

Mogwai released their soundtrack to the BBC's acclaimed series The Bombing Of Pan Am 103 in May, featuring actors Eddie Marsan, Peter Mullan, Connor Swindells, Patrick J. Adams, Merritt Wever and more.

The band released their first film soundtrack to Zidane: A 21st Century Portrait in 2006 and continue to score for both film and television, including the celebrated French TV series Les Revenants in 2013, Zero Zero Zero (2020), Black Bird (2022) and more.

You can see the full list of dates and ticket details below.

Feb 12: Paisley Town Hall

Feb 13: Music Hall Aberdeen

Feb 14: Birmingham O2 Academy

Feb 15: Nottingham Rock City

Feb 17: Cardiff Depot

Feb 19: Exeter Great Hall

Feb 20: Brighton Brighton Dome

Feb 21: Portsmouth Guildhall

Feb 22: Bristol Beacon

Feb 24: Norwich The LCR

Feb 25: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Feb 26: Gateshead The Glasshouse International Centre for Music

Feb 27: Manchester O2 Apollo

Get tickets.