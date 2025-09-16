Scottish post-rockers Mogwai announce UK live dates for February
Scottish post-rock quartet Mogwai continue their tour in support of The Bad Fire album, released earlier this year
Scottish post-rock quartet Mogwai have announced a run of UK live dates through February next year. The tour begins at Paisley Town Hall on February 12 and finishes at Manchester's O2 Apollo on February 27.
The tour will see the band performing songs from across their 30-year-spanning discography, including their most recent album The Bad Fire, which the band have been touring at festivals around Europe this summer and continues through the continent in October and November.
Mogwai released their soundtrack to the BBC's acclaimed series The Bombing Of Pan Am 103 in May, featuring actors Eddie Marsan, Peter Mullan, Connor Swindells, Patrick J. Adams, Merritt Wever and more.
The band released their first film soundtrack to Zidane: A 21st Century Portrait in 2006 and continue to score for both film and television, including the celebrated French TV series Les Revenants in 2013, Zero Zero Zero (2020), Black Bird (2022) and more.
You can see the full list of dates and ticket details below.
Mogwai February 2026 UK live dates
Feb 12: Paisley Town Hall
Feb 13: Music Hall Aberdeen
Feb 14: Birmingham O2 Academy
Feb 15: Nottingham Rock City
Feb 17: Cardiff Depot
Feb 19: Exeter Great Hall
Feb 20: Brighton Brighton Dome
Feb 21: Portsmouth Guildhall
Feb 22: Bristol Beacon
Feb 24: Norwich The LCR
Feb 25: Cambridge Corn Exchange
Feb 26: Gateshead The Glasshouse International Centre for Music
Feb 27: Manchester O2 Apollo
