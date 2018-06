Where to begin with Arjen Lucassen’s latest? Well, everything plus a retro-futuristic kitchen sink is thrown at opening track The Day That The World Breaks Down, 12 minutes and 30 seconds of prog/folk/ metal/classical madness that sets a marker for this 17-track sci-fi saga set six billion years ago. It’s high-functioning melodrama featuring everyone, from James LaBrie to Guthrie Govan to Floor Jansen.