Kiss’s Gene Simmons claims he learned humility from Ozzy Osbourne

Kiss vocalist/bassist Gene Simmons, who in 2018 was named by the BBC as one of “10 singers with unashamedly massive egos”, claims Ozzy Osbourne taught him humility.

On the Fail Better podcast, hosted by X-Files actor David Duchovny, the 76-year-old says that he knew Ozzy for “decades” before the Black Sabbath singer died in July. He applauds the frontman as “a unique human being [and] a giant”, as well as a person who was always approachable and genuine.

“Ozzy treated you and the next-door neighbour exactly the same,” Simmons explains (via NME). “‘Hey, how are you? Nice to see you’. No airs about him, no anything.”

Kiss’s resident ‘Demon’ then states that that down-to-earth nature has rubbed off on him and helped keep his ego in check.

“It’s a good lesson for idiots like me who sometimes, guilty as charged, get full of themselves and say, ‘Wow, I’m Gene Simmons,’” he continues. “And if you would have met Ozzy, you know, you’re on your best behaviour. You try to, because it is a big deal.”

Simmons also notes the contrast between Ozzy’s larger-than-life ‘Prince Of Darkness’ persona and the caring person he was behind the scenes.

“Now, of course, when he gets up onstage, it’s more like scream therapy,” he says. “You get out there, and it’s just all energy coming. But strangely, the real Ozzy is supposed to be the Prince Of Darkness, and yet in the shows, he blows kisses to the fans and goes, ‘I love you.’ If you were the Prince Of Darkness, that’s like anti. That’s kind of like a good guy. He was a giant.”

Ozzy died aged 76 following a heart attack on July 22, just 17 days after he played his blockbuster retirement concert Back To The Beginning at Villa Park football stadium, close to where he grew up in Aston, Birmingham. The concert included the first performance from Sabbath’s founding lineup – Ozzy, guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward – since September 2005.

Following Ozzy’s death, Simmons posted on social media: “Sad to report Ozzy has passed away. He was a giant. Admired and loved by millions of fans worldwide. Prayers and condolences go out to the Osborne family.”

Simmons’ Kiss bandmate Paul Stanley also paid tribute online, writing: “We have lost a legend. From Sabbath to Blizzard [referring to Ozzy’s 1980 solo debut Blizzard Of Ozz] and onward, Ozzy has impacted countless bands, and that will not end.

“Kiss was humbled to be an opening band for Sabbath in the mid-70s. Through the decades I’ve known him, Ozzy has always been a kind and very funny soul. Fly high now.”

