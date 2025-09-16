Yes announce first English and Scottish live dates for two years
Prog legends Yes announce a nine-date tour of England and Scotland on which they'll play all of 1971's Fragile album
Yes have announced their first English and Scottish tour dates for two years. The band return to these shores for a run of dates throughout April and into May 2026. The tour kicks off at Glasgow's Royal Concert Hall in April and culminates with two nights at the London Palladium in May.
The band will be performing the whole of 1971's Fragile album as well as "a selection of songs from right across their illustrious catalogue from their legendary 70`s releases right up to their current album, Mirror To the Sky", which promises to deviate significantly from previous live sets.
“We’re all looking forward to the UK dates and will be presenting an intriguing first set then all of Fragile, in its entirety then a slight diversion before our usual final encore. See you all then," declares guitarist Steve Howe, adding of the album, "After The Yes Album, everything seemed to align. With Eddie Offord co-producing, and each of us contributing solo pieces, Fragile became a bold statement of creativity. It was Bill Bruford’s idea to include individual showcases—it was a bit oddball, but it captured the spirit of the time.”
Once again, the band will be joined by their noted album cover artist Roger Dean and his art gallery on the dates.
Tickets (subject to booking fees) go on general sale on Friday, September 19. You can see all the live dates below.
Yes Fragile Tour
Apr 22: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Apr 24: Sheffield City Hall
Apr 25: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
Apr 27: Birmingham Symphony Hall
Apr 28: Bournemouth Pavilion
Apr 30: Bristol Beacon
May 1: Manchester Bridgewater Hall
May 3: London Palladium
May 4: London Palladium
