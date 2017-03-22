Arjen Lucassen calls on fans to help choose next Ayreon video

Arjen Lucassen is asking fans to help choose a video for Ayreon track The Source Will Flow.

Earlier this year, the band ran a competition for “creative Ayreonauts” to come up with a promo to accompany the song, which will feature on new album The Source.

It’ll launch on April 28 via Mascot label Group and Music Theories Recordings.

Now Ayreon mastermind Arjen Lucassen has checked in with an update – and he’s revealed he wants the music community to pick their favourite video from a list of four.

Lucassen says: “About a month ago we asked the fans to make a video for the atmospheric track The Source Will Flow from the new Ayreon album. We received positive reactions from over a hundred applicants.

“We chose the best artists and they sent us four excellent videos. We felt it would be a great idea to have the fans choose the winner.

“So please check them out and vote for your favourite – I’m very curious! And of course, I hope you enjoy the music as well.”

The videos by Carles Hortola, Nicola Renzi, Beltran Luque and Rafael Ortega can been watched below – with fans encourage to visit Lucassen’s official website to place their vote.

The competition is now live and will run until March 30.

Last month, Ayreron released a lyric video for album track Everybody Dies exclusively with Prog.

Ayreon The Source tracklist

The Day That The World Breaks Down Sea Of Machines Everybody Dies Star Of Sirrah All That Was Run! Apocalypse! Run! Condemned To Live Aquatic Race The Dream Dissolves Deathcry Of A Race Into The Ocean Bay Of Dreams Planet Y Is Alive! The Source Will Flow Journey To Forever The Human Compulsion March Of The Machines

