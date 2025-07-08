Green Carnation announce trilogy of albums with brand new video for In Your Paradise

Norwegian prog rockers Green Carnation have shared a video for their brand new single, In Your Paradise, the band's first new original music for five years, since the release of 2020's Leaves Of Yesteryear.

The new music heralds the arrival of the band's latest album release, A Dark Poem, Part I: The Shores Of Melancholia, which is out through Season of Mist on September 5. It's the first release in an ambitious trilogy of album releases that was inspired by Arthur Rimbaud's dreamy ode to Shakespeare's Ophelia.

"We are so excited to announce our long-awaited album trilogy", the band announce. "A Dark Poem promises to take listeners to the highest tops as well as their darkest inner rooms. Its opening chapter begins in a melancholic place that we have long associated with our music."

"Since getting back together in 2016, we like to pursue things that are extremely ambitious," singer Kjetil Nordhus continues. "The trilogy felt like it might be just out of our reach, which made us want to see if we could do it.

“I think it is right to say we are returning to a long-form storytelling like Light Of Day, Day Of Darkness,” he continues of the album, which features a guest appearance from Grutle Kjellson of fellow Norwegian prog metallers Enslaved, “…but just done in a totally different way. It is not feasible to try and copy ourselves by doing another hour-long song or anything. It has already been done. But on the levels of epic-ness and storytelling, I certainly feel that A Dark Poem certainly has those elements, within a three-album frame.”

Green Carnation will debut A Dark Poem, Part I: The Shores Of Melancholia when they appear at ProgPower USA festival in September alongside the likes of Symphony X, Vanden Plas and VOLA.

The new album was recorded at DUB Studio in Kristiansand, Norway and produced by Endre Kirkesola, bassist Stein Roger Sordal and Nordhus. You can see the new artwork and tracklisting below.

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Pre-order A Dark Poem, Part I: The Shores Of Melancholia.

Green Carnation - In Your Paradise (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

(Image credit: Season Of Mist)

Green Carnation: A Dark Poem, Part I: The Shores Of Melancholia

1. As Silence Took You

2. In Your Paradise

3. Me My Enemy

4. The Slave That You Are (Featuring Grutle Kjellson of Enslaved)

5. The Shores of Melancholia

6. Too Close to the Flame