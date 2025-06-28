John Lee's Barclay James Harvest announce first new studio album for 12 years

John Lees Barclay James Harvest have announced they will release a new studio album, Relativity, through Esoteric Antenna/Cherry Red Records on October 17.

It's the band's first new studio album for 12 years - they released the acclaimed North in 2013, and it's a concept album based on human and cosmic interaction and relationships.

Relativity has been recorded by John Lees, bassist Craig Fletcher, drummer Kevin Whitehead and keyboardist Jez Smith. The album has been produced by the band and mixed by Stephen W. Tayler, known for his work with Kate Bush, Rupert Hine, Van der Graaf Generator and many more.

The new album arrives at a time when the band are dialling back on large-scale touring, although one-off shows remain a possibility. In 2023, at the tail end of their most recent European tour, the band performed a special show at Huddersfield Town Hall with the Slaithwaite Philharmonic Orchestra.

A special limited edition three-disc box set of Relativity features a disc of highlights of a previously unreleased concert recorded at RosFest, Pennsylvania, USA in May 2009, featuring the late Woolly Wolstenholme), as well as a Blu-ray of Tayler's 5.1 mix of the new studio album.

Realitivity will also be released as a double vinyl with gatefold sleeve and a standalone CD. You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order Relativity.

(Image credit: Cherry Red)

John Lee's Barclay James Harvest: Relativity

1. Relativity Part 1 (Through the Dust)

2. The Blood of Abraham

3. Heard it All Before

4. Magpie

5. Love

6. Peace Like a River

7. Hour Glass

8. Snake Oil

9. The End of Days

10. Picture World

11. Relativity Part 2 (The Stars That Shine)

Live at RosFest, USA 2009

1. Valhalla

2. For No One

3. The Great 1974 Mining Disaster

4. Poor Wages

5. The Iron Maiden

6. Child of the Universe

7. Poor Man’s Moody Blues

8. Harbour

9. Suicide

10. Medicine Man

11. In Search of England

12. Mocking Bird

13. The Poet / After the Day