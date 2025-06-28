John Lee's Barclay James Harvest announce first new studio album for 12 years
John Lee's Barclay James Harvest will release new studio album, Relativity, in October
John Lees Barclay James Harvest have announced they will release a new studio album, Relativity, through Esoteric Antenna/Cherry Red Records on October 17.
It's the band's first new studio album for 12 years - they released the acclaimed North in 2013, and it's a concept album based on human and cosmic interaction and relationships.
Relativity has been recorded by John Lees, bassist Craig Fletcher, drummer Kevin Whitehead and keyboardist Jez Smith. The album has been produced by the band and mixed by Stephen W. Tayler, known for his work with Kate Bush, Rupert Hine, Van der Graaf Generator and many more.
The new album arrives at a time when the band are dialling back on large-scale touring, although one-off shows remain a possibility. In 2023, at the tail end of their most recent European tour, the band performed a special show at Huddersfield Town Hall with the Slaithwaite Philharmonic Orchestra.
A special limited edition three-disc box set of Relativity features a disc of highlights of a previously unreleased concert recorded at RosFest, Pennsylvania, USA in May 2009, featuring the late Woolly Wolstenholme), as well as a Blu-ray of Tayler's 5.1 mix of the new studio album.
Realitivity will also be released as a double vinyl with gatefold sleeve and a standalone CD. You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.
Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
John Lee's Barclay James Harvest: Relativity
1. Relativity Part 1 (Through the Dust)
2. The Blood of Abraham
3. Heard it All Before
4. Magpie
5. Love
6. Peace Like a River
7. Hour Glass
8. Snake Oil
9. The End of Days
10. Picture World
11. Relativity Part 2 (The Stars That Shine)
Live at RosFest, USA 2009
1. Valhalla
2. For No One
3. The Great 1974 Mining Disaster
4. Poor Wages
5. The Iron Maiden
6. Child of the Universe
7. Poor Man’s Moody Blues
8. Harbour
9. Suicide
10. Medicine Man
11. In Search of England
12. Mocking Bird
13. The Poet / After the Day
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.