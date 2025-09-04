Watch the video for the metal collab of the year as Amy Lee, Courtney LaPlante and Poppy team up for new single End Of You

Evanescence’s Amy Lee, Spiritbox’s Courtney LaPlante and Poppy have teamed up for one of the most anticipated metal songs of the year - and after days of hype, you can finally hear it via a brand new video.

Today (September 4), the three modern metal icons have finally released their collaborative single End Of You, which they teased in a series of social media posts last week. It’s out via Sumerian Records (home to Poppy as well as The Smashing Pumpkins, Slaughter To Prevail and Animals As Leaders).

The build-up to End Of You started last Tuesday (August 26), when Lee, LaPlante and Poppy’s social media accounts all uploaded a photo of the three vocalists together, causing pandemonium amongst the three beloved singers' fanbases. The following Thursday (August 28), each of the trio’s accounts uploaded a different snippet of the song’s music video, with a caption reading “End Of You”.

Sumerian shared the Thursday video onto its social media accounts, signalling the label’s involvement.

Poppy and Spiritbox have crossed paths multiple times before. Last year, Poppy performed the song Soft Spine with Spiritbox during the band’s set at US festival Louder Than Life in September. At the Grammy Awards in February, LaPlante was confused for Poppy during a red carpet interview. Video footage of the interaction, and LaPlante’s hilarious handling of the mixup, quickly went viral.

In June, Evanescence announced a handful of North American headline concerts for September, taking place between a show supporting My Chemical Romance and a stop at Louder Than Life, with Poppy serving as support for those dates.

Poppy released her latest album Negative Spaces last year via Sumerian, and Spiritbox’s second album Tsunami Sea dropped in March via Pale Chord/Rise. Evanescence are currently working on a new album, tentatively scheduled for 2026, and have released the singles Afterlife and Fight Like A Girl this year. It’s unclear whether End Of You will appear on the album as well.

Watch the dramatic video for End Of You below.