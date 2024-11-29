Have we found the best Black Friday vinyl sale no-one's talking about?

Okay, we’re going to say the quiet part out loud: sometimes, as music fans, you don’t want to buy all your vinyl from Amazon. We all know the value of showing a bit of love to the smaller guys where shifting units is concerned. And why not? In a lot of instances, their sales are just as good as – or better than – those being put on by the mega corps. Enter: Townsend music. There are currently massive savings being offered on a very decent whack of alternative vinyl, CDs and merch (plus just about every variant of everything the British synthwave band Gunship have ever put out, for some reason).

Now, to be fair, some of Townsend’s deals are a bit rubbish (this Melvins boxset is very handsome indeed, but £30 down from £33 doesn’t feel like a saving worth celebrating that much) but some of them are eye-poppingly brilliant, like this Mick Fleetwood & Friends Celebrate The Music Of Peter Green And The Early Years Of Fleetwood Mac Super Deluxe Edition Box Set, which is now only £30 down from £125 – a saving of £95. That is a genuine bargain – and we covered that event when it happened if you want to know more about it.

The Jesus Lizard's new album Rack is one of my albums of the year – it's noisy, chaotic and full of bile in just the way you want a Jesus Lizard album to be – and it's currently available on maroon vinyl for 25% off.

They've also got Garbage's classic album Version 2.0 for half price, and since that is inarguably an album every home really should own, we suggest you pick up your copy while the going is good and the prices are low.

But a round of applause for whoever thought up probably the best bit of music merch ever made – this Gary Numan car air freshener – now going for half price. Glorious!

If you're looking for some vinyl bargains this Black Friday weekend, we recommend taking some time to look through the Townsend sale properly. There's a lot there, but it'll be well worth it.

