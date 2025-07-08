Amazon just turned up the heat on Turnstile summer with 24% off the purple vinyl edition of Never Enough – an album we called “hardcore’s answer to Nevermind”

Turnstile are the band on everyone’s lips at the moment, thanks to their brilliant new album, Never Enough - released just a month ago - and their barnstorming set at Glastonbury Festival. So, why wouldn’t you want to own a copy of the LP that we described as “hardcore’s answer to Nevermind” in our review - on limited edition purple vinyl? Especially with Amazon currently selling it with a massive 24% discount for Prime Day.

It’s hard to truly define the sound of this Baltimore quintet – some call them hardcore punk, others label them as alternative rock. But however you prefer to describe them, one thing’s for sure – their music is loaded with punchy, dreamy goodness.

Turnstile aren’t exactly new to the music scene – they were formed way back in 2010 – but they’re definitely getting their moment in the sun right now.

Just weeks after the release of their new album Never Enough they turned in one of the most memorable performances at this year’s Glastonbury Festival, rocking the Other Stage to its very foundations on the Sunday.

You can still rewatch the set on iPlayer in the UK (or from anywhere with a VPN - try this NordVPN 30-day trial).

Never Enough is an extraordinary album. Though it’s rooted in the traditions of hardcore, with crunching riffs and frenetic drums, Turnstile’s dreamy experimentation makes their fourth LP stand out from the crowd. What other hardcore album would you expect to hear flute solos and synths?

