Amazon just turned up the heat on Turnstile summer with 24% off the purple vinyl edition of Never Enough – an album we called “hardcore’s answer to Nevermind”
It’s only been out for a month, but Amazon just dished out the first discount on Turnstile’s 4.5-star landmark album
Turnstile are the band on everyone’s lips at the moment, thanks to their brilliant new album, Never Enough - released just a month ago - and their barnstorming set at Glastonbury Festival. So, why wouldn’t you want to own a copy of the LP that we described as “hardcore’s answer to Nevermind” in our review - on limited edition purple vinyl? Especially with Amazon currently selling it with a massive 24% discount for Prime Day.
- Shop more of today’s Amazon vinyl deals
- Our pick of Prime Day vinyl deals
- Read our full Never Enough review
It’s hard to truly define the sound of this Baltimore quintet – some call them hardcore punk, others label them as alternative rock. But however you prefer to describe them, one thing’s for sure – their music is loaded with punchy, dreamy goodness.
Considering how insanely popular Turnstile are right now, this is definitely a great deal – you’ll get almost a quarter of the price off the special-edition purple vinyl version of Never Enough, saving you £8. If you know, you know; if you don’t know, just buy it. Trust us.
And if you're after more cut-price bargains, don't forget to check out our guide to the biggest and best Prime Day vinyl deals.
Turnstile aren’t exactly new to the music scene – they were formed way back in 2010 – but they’re definitely getting their moment in the sun right now.
Just weeks after the release of their new album Never Enough they turned in one of the most memorable performances at this year’s Glastonbury Festival, rocking the Other Stage to its very foundations on the Sunday.
You can still rewatch the set on iPlayer in the UK (or from anywhere with a VPN - try this NordVPN 30-day trial).
Never Enough is an extraordinary album. Though it’s rooted in the traditions of hardcore, with crunching riffs and frenetic drums, Turnstile’s dreamy experimentation makes their fourth LP stand out from the crowd. What other hardcore album would you expect to hear flute solos and synths?
Read more
- Prime Day music deals: All the best discounts
- Prime Day Lego deals: Build up a bargain
- Prime Day turntable deals: Top record player savings
The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music.
Paul has spent the past eight years testing and writing about gadgets and technology for the likes of Louder, T3 and TechRadar. He might not have the wealth or the looks of Tony Stark, but when it comes to knowing about the latest cool kit, Paul would surely give Iron-Man a run for his money. As for his musical leanings, Paul likes everything from Weyes Blood to Nirvana. If it's got a good melody, he's on board with it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.