The Pineapple Thief announce new album and biggest ever tour

The Pineapple Thief have announced what they're calling their "biggest ever European" tour for September, October and November, as well as Turkish dates for January 2021. The band also announced that they would be releasing a new album later this year.

At the same time drummer Gavin Harrison is auctioning off one of his drum kits which he used in his earlier days of Porcupine Tree to raise money for the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Harrison used the Sonor Designer kit on the Porcupine Tree albums Deadwing (2005) and Fear Of A Blank Planet (2007), OSI's Blood (2009) and Fire Make Thunder (2011) and Steven Wilson's 2008 debut solo album Insurgentes.

You can see the drum kit below and bid on it.

Pineapple Thief tour dates

Sep 22: Glasgow St. Lukes, UK

Sep 23: Dublin Button Factory, Ireland

Sep 24: Bristol SWX, UK

Sep 25: Manchester o2 The Ritz

Sept 26: London, o2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

Sept 28: Toulouse, Metronum

Sept 30: Madrid, Caracol

Oct 01: Barcelona,- La Nau

Oct 02: Lyon, CCO Villeurbanne

Oct 03: Paris,, Elysee Montmartre

Oct 04: Stuttgart, Im Wizemann

Oct 06: Pratteln, Z7

Oct 07: Strasburg, La Laiterie

Oct 08: Bruxelles, Ancienne Belgique

Oct 09: Cologne, Carlswerk Victoria

Oct 10: Amsterdam,- Paradiso

Oct 11: Mainz, KUZ

Nov 04: Rome, Auditorium Parco della Musica

Nov 05: Rome , Auditorium Parco della Musica

Nov 06: Trezzo sull'Adda (Milan), Live Club

Nov 07: Roncade (Treviso), New Age

Nov 08: Munich, Technikum

Nov 09: Budapest, A38

Nov 11: Vienna, Szene

Nov 13: Bratislava, MMC

Nov 14: Ostrava, Brick House

Nov 15:Dresden, Tante Ju

Nov 17: Krakow, Klub Studio

Nov 18: Warsaw, Stodola

Nov 19: Berlin, Kesselhaus

Nov 20: Hamburg, Fabrik

Nov 21: Copenhagen, Amager Bio

Nov 22: Gothenburg, Pustervik

Nov 24: Haugesund, Hovleriet

Nov 25: Oslo, Rockefeller

Nov 26: Stockholm, Nalen

Nov 28: Tampere , Olympia

Nov 29: Helsinki, Tavastia

2021

Jan 14: Istanbul, Dorok XL

Jan 15: Ankara , 6:45

Jan 16: Izmir – TK – Sold Out