The Pineapple Thief announce new album and biggest ever tour

The Pineapple Thief have announced what they're calling their "biggest ever European" tour for September, October and November, as well as Turkish dates for January 2021. The band also announced that they would be releasing a new album later this year.
At the same time drummer Gavin Harrison is auctioning off one of his drum kits which he used in his earlier days of Porcupine Tree to raise money for the Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Harrison used the Sonor Designer kit on the Porcupine Tree albums Deadwing (2005) and Fear Of A Blank Planet (2007), OSI's Blood (2009) and Fire Make Thunder (2011) and Steven Wilson's 2008 debut solo album Insurgentes.
You can see the drum kit below and bid on it.
Pineapple Thief tour dates
Sep 22: Glasgow St. Lukes, UK
Sep 23: Dublin Button Factory, Ireland
Sep 24: Bristol SWX, UK
Sep 25: Manchester o2 The Ritz
Sept 26: London, o2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
Sept 28: Toulouse, Metronum
Sept 30: Madrid, Caracol
Oct 01: Barcelona,- La Nau
Oct 02: Lyon, CCO Villeurbanne
Oct 03: Paris,, Elysee Montmartre
Oct 04: Stuttgart, Im Wizemann
Oct 06: Pratteln, Z7
Oct 07: Strasburg, La Laiterie
Oct 08: Bruxelles, Ancienne Belgique
Oct 09: Cologne, Carlswerk Victoria
Oct 10: Amsterdam,- Paradiso
Oct 11: Mainz, KUZ
Nov 04: Rome, Auditorium Parco della Musica
Nov 05: Rome , Auditorium Parco della Musica
Nov 06: Trezzo sull'Adda (Milan), Live Club
Nov 07: Roncade (Treviso), New Age
Nov 08: Munich, Technikum
Nov 09: Budapest, A38
Nov 11: Vienna, Szene
Nov 13: Bratislava, MMC
Nov 14: Ostrava, Brick House
Nov 15:Dresden, Tante Ju
Nov 17: Krakow, Klub Studio
Nov 18: Warsaw, Stodola
Nov 19: Berlin, Kesselhaus
Nov 20: Hamburg, Fabrik
Nov 21: Copenhagen, Amager Bio
Nov 22: Gothenburg, Pustervik
Nov 24: Haugesund, Hovleriet
Nov 25: Oslo, Rockefeller
Nov 26: Stockholm, Nalen
Nov 28: Tampere , Olympia
Nov 29: Helsinki, Tavastia
2021
Jan 14: Istanbul, Dorok XL
Jan 15: Ankara , 6:45
Jan 16: Izmir – TK – Sold Out