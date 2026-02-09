The Black Crowes announce UK and Europe summer shows

The Black Crowes will play shows in the UK and Europe in June.

In addition to their previously announced June 26 appearance at the inaugural State Fayre festival, a new rock, country, folk and Americana-inspired weekender in Chelmsford, Essex, Chris and Rich Robinson's band will play Manchester's Albert Hall on June 25, before heading to mainland Europe for shows in Belgium, Holland, Switzerland and Germany.

The Black Crowes will play:



Jun 25: Manchester Albert Hall, UK

Jun 26: State Fayre Festival, UK

Jun 28: Antwerp OLT Rivierenhof, Belgium

Jun 30: Tilburg 013, Holland

Jul 01: Tilburg 013, Holland

Jul 04: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland

Jul 05: Rastatt Ehrenhof Residenzschloss, Germany

Tickets for the shows go on pre-sale for members of the Crowe Mafia Fan Club tomorrow, February 10, at 10am local time.



Tickets go on general sale here on February 13 at 10am.

The band release their new album, A Pound of Feathers, on March 13.



They've already shared three singles from the record, It's Like That, Profane Prophecy and Pharmacy Chronicles, which were released last month when the Robinson brothers broke the news of their follow-up to 2024's Happiness Bastards.

It's Like That - YouTube Watch On

"This album feels transformative to us," says Rich Robinson. "Going back to our roots, we felt that spark in the studio and how we work together. Lighting a fire that hits harder, more jagged, but is still true to our musical essence."



The Black Crowes have also announced an extensive run of North American tour dates with Whiskey Myers.



The Southern Hospitality Tour kicks off on May 17 at the Moody Center in Austin TX, and finishes up at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, CA, on August 20. The run of dates also includes a triple-header at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on August 17, when Tedeschi Trucks Band will join the bill.

May 17: Austin Moody Center, TX^

May 19: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR^

May 21: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN^

May 23: Alpharetta Ameris Bank Amphitheater, GA^

May 24: Birmingham Coca-Cola Amp, AL^

May 26: Brandon Brandon Amphitheater, MS^

May 27: Orange Beach The Wharf Amphitheater, AL^

May 30: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL^

May 31: Tampa MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL^

Jun 02: St. Augine Amphitheatre, FL*

Jun 04: Auga Bell Auditorium, GA*

Jun 06: Charlotte Truliant Amphitheater, NC^

Jun 07: Raleigh Coastal Credit Union Music Park, NC^

Jun 09: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH^

Jun 10: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH^

Jun 12: Camden Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, NJ^

Jun 13: New York Forest Hills Stadium, NY^

Jun 16: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD^

Jun 17: Bridgeport Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre, CT^

Jun 19: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA^

Jun 20: Newark Prudential Center, NJ^

Jul 17: Indianapolis Ruoff Music Center, IN^

Jul 18: Detroit Pine Knob Music Theater, MI^

Jul 21: Toronto RBC Amphitheatre, ON^

Jul 22: Grand Rapids Acrisure Amphitheater, MI^

Jul 24: Tinley Park Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, IL^

Jul 25: St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, MO^

Jul 28: Shakopee Mystic Lake Amphitheater, MN^

Jul 30: Kansas City Morton Amphitheater, MO^

Aug 01: Colorado Springs Ford Amphitheater, CO^

Aug 02: Denver Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, CO^

Aug 04: Lincoln Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater, NE*

Aug 06: Tulsa Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, OK=

Aug 08: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX^

Aug 09: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX*

Aug 12: Nampa Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, ID^

Aug 13: Salt Lake City Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre, UT^

Aug 15: Phoenix Mortgage Matchup Center, AZ^

Aug 17: Hollywood Hollywood Bowl, CA-

Aug 19: Wheatland Toyota Amphitheatre, CA^

Aug 20: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA^

^ With The Black Crowes, Whiskey Myers & Southall

* With The Black Crowes & Southall only

- Co-headlining show with The Black Crowes, Tedeschi Trucks Band & Whiskey Myers

= The Black Crowes only

+ Festival