Jacksonville blues rock ensemble Tedeschi Trucks Band have announced their sixth studio album, Future Soul. The follow-up to 2022's four-disc set I Am The Moon will be released on Fantasy Records on March 20, and is preceded by the first single from the album, I Got You.

"I Got You is a breath of fresh air and pretty different for us," says Derek Trucks. "It feels like the band, but it doesn’t feel like anything we’ve done before."

Tedeschi Trucks Band have also announced an extensive touring schedule to follow their previously announced run of shows at New York's Beacon Theatre. The new dates begin in Dallas on April 14 and finish with four shows in Chicago in late October. Full dates below.

The new run of dates includes several different bills, including co-headlining shows with Alabama Shakes and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, two shows in Bridgeport, C,T with special guest Sheryl Crow, and support slots from Lukas Nelson, J Grey & Mofro and Molly Tuttle.

A Swamp Family Fan Club ticket presale begins on Tuesday, January 27 at 10am local time, with promoter and local presales beginning the following day at the same time. The general ticket sale will begin on Friday, January 30, at 10am local.

Tedeschi Trucks Band - Future Soul tracklist

Crazy Cryin’

I Got You

Who Am I

Hero

What In The World

Future Soul

Under The Knife

Be Kind

Devil Be Gone

Shout Out

Ride On

Tedeschi Trucks Band - Beacon Theater Residency

Mar 10: New York The Beacon Theatre, NY (Sold Out)

Mar 11: New York The Beacon Theatre, NY (Sold Out)

Mar 13: New York The Beacon Theatre, NY (Sold Out)

Mar 14: New York The Beacon Theatre, NY (Sold Out)

Mar 18: New York The Beacon Theatre, NY

Mar 20: New York The Beacon Theatre, NY (Sold Out)

Mar 21: New York The Beacon Theatre, NY (Sold Out)

Mar 25: New York The Beacon Theatre, NY

Mar 27: New York The Beacon Theatre, NY

Mar 28: New York The Beacon Theatre, NY (Sold Out)

Tedeschi Trucks Band - Future Soul Tour 2026

Apr 14: Dallas Music Hall at Fair Park, TX ~

Apr 15: Fort Worth Will Rogers Auditorium, TX ~

Apr 17: Houston The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX ^

Apr 19: Georgetown Two Step Inn, TX +

Apr 23-25: Miramar Beach Sun, Sand and Soul 2026, FL +

Apr 28: Alpharetta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA #

Apr 29: Raleigh Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, NC $

May 03: New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, LA +

Jun 14: Manchester Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, TN +

Jun 18-21: Telluride Telluride Bluegrass Festival , CO +

Jun 20: Missoula Zootown Music Festival, MT +

Jul 22-26: Floyd County FloydFest, VA +

Jul 31: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO ^

Aug 01: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO ^

Aug 04: Seattle TBA, WA ^

Aug 05: Seattle TBA, WA ^

Aug 07: Portland Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn, OR ^

Aug 08: Bend Hayden Homes Amphitheater, OR ^

Aug 09: Stateline Lake Tahoe Amphitheatre at Caesars Republic, NV ^

Aug 12: Berkeley Greek Theatre, CA ^

Aug 13: Santa Barbara Santa Barbara Bowl, CA ^

Aug 16: San Diego The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park , CA ^

TBA: Los Angeles TBA , CA

Aug 22: Indianapolis Ruoff Music Center, IN %

Aug 23: St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, MO %

Aug 25: Grand Rapids Acrisure Amphitheater, MI %

Aug 26: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center , OH %

Aug 28: Washington Wolf Trap, DC ^

Aug 29: Washington Wolf Trap, DC ^

Aug 31: Bethel Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, NY ^

Sep 02: Lenox Tanglewood, MA ^

Sep 04: Bridgeport Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater , CT **

Sep 05: Bridgeport Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater , CT **

Sep 06: Gilford BankNH Pavilion, NH ^

Oct 09: St. Augine Amphitheatre, FL =

Oct 10: St. Augine Amphitheatre, FL =

Oct 13: Clearwater The BayCare Sound, FL =

Oct 21: Milwaukee Landmark Credit Union Live, WI =

Oct 23: Chicago The Chicago Theatre, IL =

Oct 24: Chicago The Chicago Theatre, IL =

Oct 26: Chicago The Chicago Theatre, IL =

Oct 27: Chicago The Chicago Theatre, IL =

% co-headlining with Alabama Shakes

# co-headlining with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

** with special guest Sheryl Crow

^ Lukas Nelson supporting

$ JJ Grey & Mofro supporting

~ Molly Tuttle supporting

= An Evening With show

+ festival appearance

