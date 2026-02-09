Scarborough's finest Little Angels will reunite for an 11-date UK tour later this year. The schedule will kick off on November 12 at the O2 Academy in Glasgow, and climax at London's Shepherd's Bush Empire on November 28. Full dates below.

Thunder guitarist Luke Morley, who released his third solo album, Walking on Water, last year, will support at all shows. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 9am.

“We have the best fans in the world," says Little Angels frontman Toby Jepson, who'll be joined on tour by fellow original members Bruce Dickinson (guitar), Jim Dickinson (keyboards), Mark Plunkett (bass) and Mark Richardson (drums). "For nearly 40 years, they’ve stood by the band despite the rarity of shows and new music. It feels like the right time to come back together, for all the right reasons. Playing music as friends, for friends, because we love it."

Little Angels formed at the tail end of the NWOBHM, and hit the top of the UK album chart with their third release, Jam, in 1993. Following a string of Top 40 singles, including Too Much Too Young, which featured Bryan Adams on backing vocals, the band played a farewell show at London's Royal Albert Hall in 1994.

They reunited in 2012 to play at that year's Download Festival, and completed another dozen shows before a final performance at the Isle of Wight Festival in 2013.

“I think this will be a fantastic celebration of that amazing time when Thunder and Little Angels both broke through, and I’m delighted to be opening for the guys," says Luke Morley. "We go back a long way, and there are a lot of people out there that were really into both bands, so I think I’m definitely going to have to throw in a couple of Thunder tunes; it would be rude not to! I can’t wait!"

Little Angels: Big Bad & Back tour 2026

Nov 12: Glasgow O2 Academy

Nov 13: Manchester O2 Ritz

Nov 14: Leeds O2 Academy

Nov 16: Norwich UEA

Nov 19: Oxford O2 Academy

Nov 20: Nottingham Rock City

Nov 21: Wolverhampton KK’s Steel Mill

Nov 24: Liverpool O2 Academy

Nov 26: Bristol O2 Academy

Nov 27: Bournemouth O2 Academy

Nov 28: London O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire